5 New IKEA Storage And Organization Finds Worth Grabbing Before October Ends

With October in full swing, the holiday and entertaining season is nearly upon us. Bringing an influx of meals, gatherings, parties, potlucks, and treats, the next few months always prove to be the busiest, and arguably the most fun, of the year. The key to surviving the holiday madness? Storage and organization systems that keep your home flowing efficiently so you can focus on the important things, like connection, making memories, and, of course, your grandma's famous Christmas cookie recipe. And the time to stock up on these essentials for navigating the busy months with ease is now.

Luckily, IKEA has just released a bunch of new storage and organization products that will help get your home in tip-top shape, especially if you are short on space, while you play the hostess with the mostest this holiday season. With everything from food storage solutions and fridge organizers for the kitchen to beautiful storage boxes that can double as gift wrap, IKEA's new catalog of items has so many great solutions to make your holiday entertaining a breeze. Here are five of our favorite new IKEA storage and organization releases we love for transforming your home in preparation for the busy entertaining season ahead.