5 New IKEA Storage And Organization Finds Worth Grabbing Before October Ends
With October in full swing, the holiday and entertaining season is nearly upon us. Bringing an influx of meals, gatherings, parties, potlucks, and treats, the next few months always prove to be the busiest, and arguably the most fun, of the year. The key to surviving the holiday madness? Storage and organization systems that keep your home flowing efficiently so you can focus on the important things, like connection, making memories, and, of course, your grandma's famous Christmas cookie recipe. And the time to stock up on these essentials for navigating the busy months with ease is now.
Luckily, IKEA has just released a bunch of new storage and organization products that will help get your home in tip-top shape, especially if you are short on space, while you play the hostess with the mostest this holiday season. With everything from food storage solutions and fridge organizers for the kitchen to beautiful storage boxes that can double as gift wrap, IKEA's new catalog of items has so many great solutions to make your holiday entertaining a breeze. Here are five of our favorite new IKEA storage and organization releases we love for transforming your home in preparation for the busy entertaining season ahead.
BETTHAJ stackable food storage containers are pretty and practical
So many of the fall holidays are centered around food, whether it's a family feast, community potluck, or tasty gift basket. IKEA's new BETTHAJ line of food storage containers allows you to organize your kitchen in a way that's as stylish as it is practical. From larger dry food containers to smaller coffee and tea tins, the beautiful, stackable BETTHAJ collection features a linear grooved texture and comes in pale blue, pale yellow, and silver. Plus, IKEA even has a two-pack of BETTHAJ containers perfect for gifting your favorite neighbor or teacher with a tin of homemade cookies.
The KLIPPKAKTUS transforms your fridge's beverage organization
From your uncle's favorite flavor of sparkling water to the brand of beer that's become a family tradition, organizing beverages for family and guests can be quite the task. Thankfully, IKEA just released the KLIPPKAKTUS drink holder, so you can stock, organize, and refill your various beverage options in the fridge like a pro. Adjustable for various can widths, the drink holder features an arm that pushes the remaining cans forward when the front one is removed, as well as plastic clips for attaching multiple units together for an epic beverage fridge setup.
PURRPINGLA storage cases make easy work of bulky fabrics
As the temperatures drop, the autumn months also bring a shift in seasonal clothing, where sleeveless tops, shorts, and swimwear are traded for sweaters, knit socks, and your favorite hoodie. IKEA's new PURRPINGLA storage case is perfect for storing and protecting off-season clothing from dust and dirt, as well as keeping it fresh with built-in ventilation holes. The beige textile box is also perfect for stashing extra bedding and linens for overnight holiday guests, either in a closet in the large rectangular size or in the wide, flat version designed to optimize storage under the bed.
GJÄTTA storage boxes beautifully hide clutter
Clutter is the enemy of a well-put-together home (and a serene brain, right!?), so tackle all of your miscellaneous storage needs with IKEA's prettiest new storage box, the GJÄTTA in a dark green velvet. Not only does the lush fabric look luxurious and high-end, but the box is downright festive for the entire holiday season, even doubling as a sustainable way to wrap a gift! Available in two sizes, wrangle anything from extra cords and magazines to dog toys and crafting supplies in these easy-on-the-eyes boxes that are lovely enough to sit out in the open.
PÅLYCKE clip-on system utilizes unused vertical storage space
Sometimes, in order to help our kitchen function at max capacity, especially while entertaining, we just need our existing storage to work smarter. With no tools required, IKEA's new clip-on PÅLYCKE storage system in anthracite does just that in seconds. By simply sliding onto the underside of the shelf above, the PÅLYCKE organizers help take advantage of vertical dead space above short stacks of dishes, low coffee mugs, and even under-cabinet space by your backsplash. With options for a wine rack, hooks, or basket, these flexible hanging solutions optimize every square inch of storage space.