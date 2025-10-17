Don't Skip This Pre-Winter Mowing Trick For A Lush Spring Lawn

As you establish your fall lawn care plan to winterize your grass, many factors come into play when achieving a thick, green yard once spring arrives. From aerating and overseeding to continued watering and mowing, autumn lawn care is crucial to the success and health of your spring lawn. Since temperatures cool but are not yet freezing, these fall months are also crucial for grass recovery after a hot, dry summer. However, as the first frost date hits the anticipated forecast, it marks the time to stop mowing your lawn for the season, as frozen ground changes the game, shifting grass from fall recovery to winter dormancy. But there's one crucial step you won't want to skip on your last mow of the season to set your grass up for success: Lowering the mowing deck to cut the grass shorter than you usually would ahead of winter.

While grass benefits from being a bit longer during fall recovery months (about 3 inches, depending on the species of grass), it's important that you plan to go a little shorter before retiring your lawn mower for the season. Doing so has a variety of benefits, from preventing snow mold to reducing thatch and more. Let's dive into all the details about what grass height is just right for winter dormancy, as well as the many benefits cutting it short provides for the health and beauty of your spring lawn.