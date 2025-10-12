Is Cat Litter Actually A Good Dehumidifier? We Put It To The Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When I recently read an article online implying that a bowl of cat litter could dehumidify a bathroom and prevent mold growth, I admit that I rolled my eyes. The piece seemed to claim that one or two bags of litter could effectively dehumidify an attic or basement and that they would only need to be replaced monthly. It's one thing to say a thing "freshens your toilet" or "reduces odors," but such optimistic speculations about humidity have actual implications for people's health and the well-being of their homes. The attic claim in particular is silly; attics are open to the outdoors, and it's going to take more than two bags of cat litter to dehumidify the outdoors. So, of course, I needed to check this out.

It's true that sodium bentonite clay — the stuff that clay cat litter is usually made from — can adsorb 10-20 times its weight in water, depending on who you ask. These figures are sometimes cited to explain why litter is a good desiccant. But the problem is that litter absorbs far less moisture from the air than it does when in direct contact with liquid. There are differences in adsorption capacity between silica gel and bentonite clay, mostly related to relative humidity, but as a whole, the performance of the two desiccants is very similar when dealing with water vapor.