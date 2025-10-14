5 Fast-Growing Fruit Trees You Should Be Planting In The Fall

Many fruit trees appreciate being planted in the fall since it gives them a chance to dodge the stress summer brings. Fall-planted fruit trees typically have fewer weeds vying for their water and nutrients since cooler temperatures slow the growth of spurge, doveweed, and other interlopers. Plus, avoiding summer's sweltering temperatures makes young trees more likely to survive the cold months ahead. In particular, this low-stress introduction to your landscape encourages strong roots to form before winter's challenges arrive. Root growth becomes difficult when the ground freezes solid, so try to plant cold-hardy fruit trees before frost settles in, especially if you live in an area with harsh winters.

Several of the easiest fruit trees to grow – peaches and cherries, for example — are ideal for fall planting, and some of them establish themselves quite fast. Many stone fruit trees must chill for a significant number of hours to produce fruit, so planting them in the autumn gives you a head start on your harvest. If you plant these trees in the spring, they're unlikely to meet their chill requirement until the following year. Even if you've settled on growing a type of fruit tree that's generally winter hardy — an apple, for instance — choose a cultivar that embraces the weather, climate, and quirks of your growing zone to make the most of an autumn planting date.