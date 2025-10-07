Forget Vinegar: There's A Better Way To Get Rid Of Weeds Growing All Over Your Yard
While vinegar might be an essential ingredient in a homemade weed killer, it isn't always the best solution. Sometimes you might want to cover the ground to stop weeds before they can take over the yard. If you use landscape fabric or rubber mulch to suppress weeds, you can run into several issues, key among them their inability to break down and decompose. For rubber mulch, the material is highly flammable and will eventually break down into your soil, trashing your yard. Cardboard is one of the best alternatives to landscape fabric, rubber mulch, and, yes, even vinegar.
You might have an excess of cardboard already lying around your house just waiting to be recycled or repurposed. Here is a great repurpose that gives back to the environment. When used properly, cardboard is a biodegradable option that can serve as a weed barrier. When it eventually breaks down, the material will provide carbon, a key nutrient for your soil. Even if you don't have a surplus of cardboard at home, you can go to local retailer or membership warehouse like Costco and find plenty of spare cardboard you can take for your yard and garden. This material is remarkably easy to find, making it a great option that won't break the bank or hurt the environment.
Using cardboard to suppress weeds
Before you put cardboard down in your yard, you need to make sure the cardboard is safe to lay down. First, it is important to know how long cardboard takes to decompose. This depends entirely on the environment and how you prepare the material. First, you will want to find boxes without gloss with minimal ink. The inks can have heavy metals that could contaminate your soil. Next, you should remove all tape, staples, and areas of the box that have glue on them. These materials contain chemicals that you don't necessarily want in your garden. You only want your cardboard to be as plain and free of extra chemicals as possible.
Once your cardboard is clean, thoroughly cover the area where you want to suppress weeds. You should be overlapping the boxes, preventing any cracks from showing, and ensuring there is no path from the soil to the sun. Next, you will want to soak the cardboard. If the cardboard is dry, it will not decompose nearly as fast, and it will be easier for weeds to push their way to sunlight. Next, apply a thick layer of organic material, such as wood chips, leaves, or compost. You want to apply several inches, so the moisture is trapped with the cardboard, and you ensure it doesn't move out of place. And there you have it! An earth-friendly way to beat the weeds without vinegar.