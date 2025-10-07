Forget Vinegar: There's A Better Way To Get Rid Of Weeds Growing All Over Your Yard

Before you put cardboard down in your yard, you need to make sure the cardboard is safe to lay down. First, it is important to know how long cardboard takes to decompose. This depends entirely on the environment and how you prepare the material. First, you will want to find boxes without gloss with minimal ink. The inks can have heavy metals that could contaminate your soil. Next, you should remove all tape, staples, and areas of the box that have glue on them. These materials contain chemicals that you don't necessarily want in your garden. You only want your cardboard to be as plain and free of extra chemicals as possible.

Once your cardboard is clean, thoroughly cover the area where you want to suppress weeds. You should be overlapping the boxes, preventing any cracks from showing, and ensuring there is no path from the soil to the sun. Next, you will want to soak the cardboard. If the cardboard is dry, it will not decompose nearly as fast, and it will be easier for weeds to push their way to sunlight. Next, apply a thick layer of organic material, such as wood chips, leaves, or compost. You want to apply several inches, so the moisture is trapped with the cardboard, and you ensure it doesn't move out of place. And there you have it! An earth-friendly way to beat the weeds without vinegar.