Are Laminate And Vinyl Floors Ruining Your Home's Selling Potential?

If you're thinking of selling a home, one step you can't skip — even years before you put it on the market — is thinking through who you might be selling to. This is largely a function of where your home is located, and who is (and will be) buying in that area. The expectations and aspirations of those potential buyers will influence some of your renovation decisions, including your choice of flooring. When Hunker had an exclusive conversation with real estate expert and author John Gafford, he summed it up in four words: "Just know your crowd."

"In higher-end areas, buyers tend to expect to see marble, hardwood, or designer tile," Gafford explained. "So, installing basic vinyl in a luxury kitchen will definitely be a red flag for luxury home buyers, raise some concerns, and potentially reduce perceived value — sometimes by tens of thousands, since buyers factor in replacement costs. They'll start tallying up the cost to rip it out. That little misstep can potentially chop tens of thousands off what they'll offer." In purely financial terms, a situation like this would leave you better off if you didn't install new flooring at all, rather than installing something like vinyl or laminate that's perceived as low-quality.

But in most cases, modern versions of both luxury vinyl flooring and laminate are stylish and durable enough that those shopping for mid-range homes won't be inclined to pay less for the home. "So," Gafford said, "it really depends on the market and context."