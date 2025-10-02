This Is What Happens If You Use Your Garbage Disposal Without Running Water

You wouldn't wash your car without rinsing it off with water, would you? You'd just be moving the dirt, oil, and other substances around on your car. The same applies to a garbage disposal. If you run your garbage disposal without rinsing the ground-up food scraps down the drain, they'll just sit there, becoming fodder for flies and fruit flies. Accumulating food scraps can clog your drain, and if they sit there long enough, the scraps will get moldy, leaving you with a smelly mess to clean up. So, run water while using your garbage disposal, and run it long enough (15 seconds or more) that you're washing your food scraps fully through your pipes, not just until they reach the U-shaped sink trap beneath your sink.

You might think it's a better idea to run hot water than cold water when running the garbage disposal. After all, hot water cleans things better than cold water because it softens solid grease and allows you to rinse it away. But knowing how a garbage disposal works will tell you otherwise. In your drain, hot water can have a negative effect. Yes, it will soften oils and greases, but if that material isn't fully flushed out of your pipes, it can harden up again further down your drain and clog your pipes. Always use cold water when running your garbage disposal. You can also make the garbage disposal's job easier by turning on the (cold) water before adding food scraps. This softens and moistens the scraps, making it easier to grind them and wash them away.