The Pool Noodle Hack That's A Game-Changer For Cleaning Your Gutters

Start by cutting a pool noodle into two short pieces, about 6 inches long each. It's best to use a craft knife or a serrated bread knife and place the pool noodle against a hard surface you wouldn't mind getting scratched (e.g. a cutting board) for this part. Next, carefully slice down each piece, lengthwise. This will open up the tube. You can also cut a notch for the ladder rung, depending on where your ladder meets the gutter. Finally, slip the foam noodle pieces around the railing of your ladder, ensuring they're snug. If you would like the pool noodle pieces to be more secure, wrap a strip of anti-slip tape (like this roll found on Amazon) around each pool noodle for added safety.

This hack can also be adapted to cushion the top of your ladder. The trick is to cut the pool noodle into slightly longer pieces. This way, you'll be able to slip the pieces on the railing and fold them over the top before taping them in place. If you don't have spare pool noodles on hand (or if you can't find them in stores during the cooler months), you can use foam pipe insulation as an alternative. Another added benefit of using these tubes over pool noodles is that they come in a wider variety of dimensions, allowing you to find a better fit for your ladder. You can find these at hardware stores, such as the Frost King 6-ft Foam Self-sealing tubular pipe insulation from Lowe's.

With this simple pool noodle trick in tow, you'll be able to clean your gutters and downspouts and prepare your home for changing seasons without causing any damage from your ladder. On that note, aim to clean them twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall — for best results. Once you're done, simply remove the foam noodles and set them aside for any other task that involves propping your ladder against a surface.