What Trump's New Tariffs Mean For Your Home Renovation Plans

Home renovators and DIYers may see their costs go up due to new tariffs on imported goods essential to home renovation projects. On Thursday, September 25, 2025, President Trump announced that his administration will impose tariffs on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and upholstered furniture starting October 1, 2025. Per a post published by President Trump on Truth Social, while consumers can expect a 30% tariff on imported upholstered furniture, they will also face a 50% tariff applied to kitchen cabinets and vanities. This will force American businesses to recalculate prices and for consumers to reevaluate costs on home improvement projects, such as a DIY kitchen remodel, if costs were reliant upon the savings found in these imported options.

According to the furniture industry weekly publication Furniture Today, imported furniture sales alone reached $25.5 billion in 2024. Assuming that all of these sales were for upholstered furniture, a 30% tariff would add $7.65 billion in costs to the supply chain just in furniture upgrades. Per the Federal Reserve's August 2025 Beige Book report, consumer spending is either flat or in decline across the U.S., citing tariffs as one of the top two reasons.

When tariffs on imports were implemented in spring 2025, the National Association of Home Builders released a report stating that this would add an additional cost of approximately $10,900 to each new home built. Now that there will be a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, that number is sure to increase. The tariffs can also make it harder to find key goods on the shelves of your favorite home improvement stores. Another report published in Furniture Today stated that since the tariffs were imposed earlier in 2025, retail managers have found it difficult to replenish empty store shelves due to a lack of stock availability.