Why You Might Want To Hold Off On Buying A Tankless Water Heater For Your Home

Worried that your water heater needs replacing? Hot water heating systems are essential to modern living, but they're complicated and don't last forever. You can look for a few tell-tale signs that it's time to shop around for a replacement: The unit makes strange noises, leaks, or the water just doesn't get as hot as it used to. The average water heater lasts 8 to 15 years. By contrast, tankless water heaters typically last 20 years or more. This might be an attractive proposition if you're looking to save money over the long run, but lasting longer does not always equate to saving money or adding convenience. It's worth holding off on going the tankless route and considering the alternatives.

Compared to how a gas water heater works, a tankless water heater can save you money because it doesn't have to keep standby water hot at all times. The unit still has pipes that can corrode and heating devices that can fail over time, but its fewer parts are easier to replace than those of a water heater with a tank. Without a water tank, however, there's a limit to how much water a tankless water heater can provide. Most are able to provide 2 to 5 gallons of hot water per minute. That's enough to keep up with the average kitchen or bathroom faucet, but if you have older fixtures, a large household, or multiple demands for hot water at the same time, a tankless heater may not be able to keep up with your demands. For instance, an older shower head could have a flow rate up to 5.5 gallons per minute.