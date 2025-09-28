How To Repel Snakes From Your Yard With A Little-Known Cinnamon Hack

Snakes have had a bad reputation since the Garden of Eden, and there's a reason humans have evolved to fear snakes: some can kill you. People wake up in cold sweats dreaming about rattlesnakes, water moccasins, and copperheads, but most snakes that people encounter in the United States are not venomous. Garden snakes play important roles in American habitats by keeping rodent and insect populations under control, but that doesn't mean you necessarily want to invite them into your yard. And if they're there, removing them by picking them up is ill-advised unless you're an animal control professional or a snake charmer. There are ways to safely repel snakes from your yard, and cinnamon oil is one of the best, as it's low-cost, organic, and widely available.

Cinnamon oil contains eugenol, the pleasant aroma that makes your home smell like cinnamon, but it's also used in organic farming as a pesticide and herbicide. Alas, you can't just fumigate your yard or sprinkle some ground cinnamon around to keep snakes away. The U.S. Wildlife Service emphasizes that to effectively repel snakes, you'll need to spray it directly. This will irritate the snake and disrupt its sense of smell. Fortunately, preparing a snake repellent spray with cinnamon oil is easy.