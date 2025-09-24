Gardeners Are Putting Toothpicks In Their Soil — And The Reason Is Surprisingly Smart
It's no secret that plants need water to stay healthy and happy. But overwatering can be too much of a good thing. Here's why: Overwatering can damage roots and prevent plants from getting the nutrients they need. In turn, your precious plants might start yellowing, losing leaves, or developing moldy soil. Additionally, your overwatered plant may force you to research how to get rid of gnats and other pests. Instead of investing in a plant moisture meter, just grab a toothpick.
This simple trick is easy, low-cost, and you may not need to go any further than your kitchen pantry. You can use it to test whether your plant actually needs water before you reach for the watering can, or if you are watering your plant a little too much. So, how does it work? It's a bit like sticking a toothpick in a cake to see if it's done baking. Let's dive into the nitty-gritty.
How gardeners use toothpicks to avoid overwatering
This hack calls for a non-coated, non-colored toothpick made of wood or bamboo. Just stick a toothpick into the soil until it's about halfway down, taking care to avoid any stems and roots. Leave it for about five minutes, then take out the toothpick. If the toothpick still looks clean and dry, it means the soil needs moisture and you can water the plant. (While you're at it, check the watering requirements for your specific plant and consider incorporating materials that can be used for better potted plant drainage.) Alternatively, if the toothpick has a darker color and a light layer of soil on it, there's likely already enough moisture in the soil. That's because the color change and clinging soil indicate that the toothpick has absorbed excess moisture.
To protect your plants and soil, only use natural toothpicks without any coatings or colorings. Avoid flavored toothpicks, as it's unknown how the flavor additives on the toothpick will affect the plant. You'll also want to avoid plastic or metal toothpicks, as these options won't absorb moisture. And if you don't have toothpicks on hand? Use an uncoated bamboo skewer, which can double as a support for taller climbing plants.