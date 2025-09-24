Gardeners Are Putting Toothpicks In Their Soil — And The Reason Is Surprisingly Smart

It's no secret that plants need water to stay healthy and happy. But overwatering can be too much of a good thing. Here's why: Overwatering can damage roots and prevent plants from getting the nutrients they need. In turn, your precious plants might start yellowing, losing leaves, or developing moldy soil. Additionally, your overwatered plant may force you to research how to get rid of gnats and other pests. Instead of investing in a plant moisture meter, just grab a toothpick.

This simple trick is easy, low-cost, and you may not need to go any further than your kitchen pantry. You can use it to test whether your plant actually needs water before you reach for the watering can, or if you are watering your plant a little too much. So, how does it work? It's a bit like sticking a toothpick in a cake to see if it's done baking. Let's dive into the nitty-gritty.