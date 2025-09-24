The Cheapest Way To Add A Shower To A Basement Bathroom

A basement is the unlikeliest source of promise and potential in your home. It's probably musty, possibly unfinished, and almost certainly incomplete. If you have a basement bathroom, it is likely just a half bath, meaning it lacks a shower. But if you're one of those people with a family that's outgrown its house, you probably know all too well what the lack of an extra shower feels like, and you may be eyeing that basement as room to grow into. A good first step might be to put a shower in that basement bathroom. But is there a way to do it affordably?

Hunker spoke exclusively with bathroom remodeling expert based in Long Island (N.Y.) Carmine Argano about how to affordably add a shower to a basement half bath. He told us there are definitely some cost-cutting strategies, but that a lot of it depends on how much plumbing is already in place, and what else needs to be done. "On average, installing a shower in a basement bathroom ranges from $2,500 to $6,000, depending on whether plumbing rough-ins are already in place," Argano said.

The expense gets markedly higher if the space wasn't already set up to add a shower later on. There might be a lot of work required to install drains to give the shower water a place to go. "If there's no existing drainage, costs can rise to $10,000 or more due to the need for breaking concrete, adding ejector pumps, and re-routing plumbing lines," Argano explained. We dove further in with Argano about what else you need to know.