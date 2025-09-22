IKEA's Space-Saving Sleeper Sofa Could Transform Your Space (But There's A Catch)
When space is at a premium, carving out room to host overnight guests can be a serious challenge. However, there are a growing number of innovative convertible furniture designs on the market that change the game for creating flexible temporary sleeping spaces, including some incredible options at beloved retailer IKEA. With several convertible daybeds, chairs, futons, and sleeper sofas under $500, IKEA has furniture selections that are as affordable as they are innovative.
One such low-cost full-sized sleeper is the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS, which ranges from $499 to $599 depending on the slipcover you prefer. This particular convertible double bed can sleep two adults, and has small-space dwellers celebrating. Its unique frame design only requires a width of just under 56 inches to accommodate the piece. Its armless silhouette cuts down on the typical bulk of a sleeper, while the frame takes up a smaller footprint than usual when in the seated layout, which is likely most of the time.
However, before you go running off to your nearest IKEA, it's important to note that while many praised the size, frame design, and price of the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS, the reviews are a mixed bag for this affordable IKEA sofa. The biggest disappointment? Sadly, comfort. Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly, from product features and real life user reviews, to get the full scoop on the IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS.
The IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS is an innovative, small-space sofa sleeper
Let's start with the good. IKEA is known for its revolutionary and creative sleeper frames, and the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS is no exception. Unlike traditional convertible sofas or futons that have a bulky metal frame and a bar that runs across your back while sleeping, this sleeper uses a wooden slat system for support, similar to a platform bed. Typical futons fold out the short way so that one adult has to climb over the other to get out, however, the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS has an ingenious tri-fold design, which essentially uses the slat frame to form the seat, front, and back of the sofa when in the seated position. This allows the piece to be pulled out forward into the room the long way so that the two guests can sleep side-by-side like a traditional bed.
The unique armless frame has an overall width of 55 ⅞ inches, which is barely bigger than a standard full bed (54 inches), making this as small as possible width-wise to get a double sleeper in a space. Traditional futons rely on at least a full 75 inches of length, since sleepers are positioned the other direction on the frame. This small footprint makes all the difference in a tight space.
The LYCKSELE LÖVÅS is also praised by many reviewers for being easy to transform from sofa to bed and back. Others adore the durable, washable, interchangeable covers, especially for families with kids or pets. And lastly, many love the affordable price point.
Reviewers complain the IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS sleeper sofa is uncomfortable to sit and sleep on
Now let's venture into the bad and the ugly. For every person that praised the innovative design, roughly the same number complained that the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS was downright uncomfortable, both in the sleeping and seated positions. Users thought the thin (3 ⅞-inch) foam mattress was shockingly firm with no give, and it didn't soften over time. Even a huge portion of positive reviews said they had to add a mattress topper to make it tolerable.
Some reviewers mentioned that the lower seat height (15 ⅜ inches) and shallower seat depth (23 ⅝ inches) made it undersized for taller users when in the seated position, and very low to the ground when in the bed layout. Others disliked the lackluster look and lack of variety of the available slipcovers.
One reviewer brought up an issue with an unexpected return policy hiccup. While the frame is eligible for a refund if you don't love it, the mattress portion falls under IKEA's "Love it or exchange it" program, which is only eligible for an exchange instead of a refund. However, given that there are no alternative mattresses available for this sleeper, this could be a headache to take up with customer service. So it seems that while the space-saving, innovative frame makes the affordable IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS a great guest bed contender, be prepared to use some of your cost savings on a mattress topper for the sake of comfort.