IKEA's Space-Saving Sleeper Sofa Could Transform Your Space (But There's A Catch)

When space is at a premium, carving out room to host overnight guests can be a serious challenge. However, there are a growing number of innovative convertible furniture designs on the market that change the game for creating flexible temporary sleeping spaces, including some incredible options at beloved retailer IKEA. With several convertible daybeds, chairs, futons, and sleeper sofas under $500, IKEA has furniture selections that are as affordable as they are innovative.

One such low-cost full-sized sleeper is the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS, which ranges from $499 to $599 depending on the slipcover you prefer. This particular convertible double bed can sleep two adults, and has small-space dwellers celebrating. Its unique frame design only requires a width of just under 56 inches to accommodate the piece. Its armless silhouette cuts down on the typical bulk of a sleeper, while the frame takes up a smaller footprint than usual when in the seated layout, which is likely most of the time.

However, before you go running off to your nearest IKEA, it's important to note that while many praised the size, frame design, and price of the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS, the reviews are a mixed bag for this affordable IKEA sofa. The biggest disappointment? Sadly, comfort. Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly, from product features and real life user reviews, to get the full scoop on the IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS.