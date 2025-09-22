Say Goodbye To Green Algae On Cement Or Concrete With One Safe And Easy Fix
Ivy growing up the side of a home is charming. Green algae growing on the house? Not so much. Algae looks like a plant, it photosynthesizes like a plant, but it doesn't have a root or leaf system and doesn't grow the way plants do. Neither is it a fungus, but it is a cellular organism, and it can harm any surface underneath it. Green algae thrives in areas that are damp and shady, and isn't limited to siding. It can also grow on concrete and decks, which can make for dangerously slippery walking surfaces.
Luckily, because green algae lacks a root system, it is really easy to get rid of. Bleach is one method that is very effective at killing algae, but it's harmful to the environment. A better option is oxygen bleach. Non-chlorine bleach such as OxiClean, is made from sodium percarbonate, hydrogen peroxide, or sodium perborate. Oxygen bleach, when mixed with water, releases oxygen molecules that easily kill green algae. It is much safer for people, pets, and any plants that may be around the surface being cleaned. OxiClean does a wonderful job of washing a deck, and it is effective on brick siding, concrete walkways, and any other place algae may be thriving.
Kill green algae safely with oxygen bleach
To get rid of green algae from your exterior surfaces, mix four scoops of oxygen bleach with one gallon of warm water. Spray it on the algae and let it soak for at least 10 minutes. Use a scrub brush to completely remove the green algae, then rinse thoroughly with a garden hose. To keep green algae from growing back, spray the area with a biocide designed for concrete surfaces. This method works on any surface where green algae is growing. Because it doesn't contain chlorine, oxygen bleach like OxiClean is also safe for siding like vinyl, aluminum, and wood. It works on mold and mildew, too.
OxiClean has many uses inside and outside of the house. Outdoors, soak green patio cushions in a bucket of warm water and a scoop of oxygen bleach, then rinse with the garden hose to bring them back to life. Indoors, it is most commonly used for laundry because of its color-safe bleaching effect. Use a mixture of oxygen bleach and water to easily remove stains from carpets and upholstery. In the bathroom, you can make a paste with a little water and use it to scrub away mold and mildew, and clean tile grout. Unlike other natural cleaners like vinegar or hydrogen peroxide, oxygen bleach doesn't leave lingering odors, and is safe for most surfaces. However, always test in an inconspicuous place when cleaning a new surface to avoid any potential damage.