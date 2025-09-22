Say Goodbye To Green Algae On Cement Or Concrete With One Safe And Easy Fix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ivy growing up the side of a home is charming. Green algae growing on the house? Not so much. Algae looks like a plant, it photosynthesizes like a plant, but it doesn't have a root or leaf system and doesn't grow the way plants do. Neither is it a fungus, but it is a cellular organism, and it can harm any surface underneath it. Green algae thrives in areas that are damp and shady, and isn't limited to siding. It can also grow on concrete and decks, which can make for dangerously slippery walking surfaces.

Luckily, because green algae lacks a root system, it is really easy to get rid of. Bleach is one method that is very effective at killing algae, but it's harmful to the environment. A better option is oxygen bleach. Non-chlorine bleach such as OxiClean, is made from sodium percarbonate, hydrogen peroxide, or sodium perborate. Oxygen bleach, when mixed with water, releases oxygen molecules that easily kill green algae. It is much safer for people, pets, and any plants that may be around the surface being cleaned. OxiClean does a wonderful job of washing a deck, and it is effective on brick siding, concrete walkways, and any other place algae may be thriving.