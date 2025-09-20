The Best Way To Get Rid Of Spurge Weed To Prevent It From Becoming A Bigger Issue

Spurge weed is, unfortunately, tolerant to some of the more common ways to get rid of weeds. You can't mow over it, for example, since it grows so close to the ground that mowers don't have a chance to rip it up. It's also difficult to remove large amounts by hand since it rapidly emerges and leaves viable seeds and roots in the ground. It also contains a distinctive, white sap that's known to irritate exposed skin, adding another challenge to manual removal. The most effective way to banish these weeds, then, is a dedicated scheme of pre-emergent and post-emergent herbicide schedules, rather than one-off sprays.

For pre-emergent herbicides, products with dithiopyr, pendimethalin, prodiamine, or isoxaben are key to eradication. Spray these herbicides in late winter before the soil gets too warm to give the seeds a chance to germinate. The problem is, pre-emergent sprays will not be very effective against weed clumps that have already grown through to the surface. Therefore, for post-emergent herbicides, you'll want to find sprays that contain 2,4-D (a substance effective against broadleaf weeds) used in combination with ingredients like 2,4-DP, dicamba, triclopyr, or sulfentrazone, among other chemicals.

It's possible to prevent spurge weed infestations in your yard with a few tricks, too. First, consider adding mulch to your beds and planters; this strategy prevents germination because it smothers out necessary light. Second, if you notice an errant small clump, do try manual removal, but be sure to wear gloves and dig the plant out, root and all, as soon as it emerges. Lastly, care for your lawn so it grows thickly; be mindful of the height of your grass and water deeply to help your lawn stand a fighting chance.