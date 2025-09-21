The Worst Metal Roofing Materials — And The Best Alternatives To Choose

You've decided on a metal roof. It's a hefty investment, but you've heard you'll get 40-70 years out of it and — being the optimistic sort — you're sure you'll get 70. The fun part will be choosing the metal to install, and you've got your eye on some copper that's gorgeous. Let's take a minute to be sure that's really how you want to go.

Not that copper is necessarily problematic. Most roofing problems ... or, at least, the most immediate and serious roofing problems ... are usually the result of installation issues rather than the homeowner's choice of materials. Certain choices do entail tradeoffs and, occasionally, problems. But, with the exception of bad engineering or bad manufacturing, most roofing materials have their place ... it just might not be on your home's roof.

There are many ways to discuss types of metal roofing ... the makeup of the metal used, the thickness of that metal, finishes that might be applied to it, and the profile or shape of the material. We'll touch on the most likely problems you might have with each. The important thing to recognize is that there are trade-offs available everywhere, to dispel some myths about metal roofing, and to see that "ideal" is not an option. There is, however, a "best bet," and we'll get to that at the end. Also, we are focusing on vertical metal panels here, since that's still what most people mean by "metal roofing," and products like formed metal shingles are less likely to be troublesome.