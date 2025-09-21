The Property Brothers Show Us A Dust-Collecting Home Feature You Might Want To Avoid
Having dust in your home can be the source of a whole host of different issues which you may not necessarily know about. It can cause health complications, particularly for those with respiratory problems like asthma, and it can even attract dust mites, which may trigger an allergic response such as blocked sinuses, sneezing, or itchy eyes. This is why many home experts, like The Property Brothers, make sure to point out features that could cause problems by accumulating excess dust.
In Season 14, Episode 8 of their show, the brothers commented that an in-set niche — or pot shelf, as the buyer called it — is "definitely a dust collector". These shelves, typically set high up in a wall, have been used at various points to hold a range of items from kitchenware to living room wall decor. However, their out-of-the-way location can mean they are not often a homeowner's first port of call when dusting. In addition, they are not typically useful for storing items that you use every day, so whatever is stored on these shelves tends to get coated in a layer of grime, too. It's for this reason that The Property Brothers agree that this feature is like a magnet for dust, but what is the best way to deal with an in-set shelf if your home already has one?
Keeping a wall niche dust-free
If you have the time and money for a small renovation, you could always fill the shelf in by removing its supports and adding drywall. However, if you would rather not have to DIY this or pay an expert to do it, there are plenty of ways to make use of this shelf while stopping it from becoming a dust collector. First, you can make the niche easier to get to. Who among us hasn't wanted one of those enchanting sliding ladders? By installing your own, like this sliding bookshelf ladder from Walmart, you can make your shelf easier to clean while adding an extra level of charm to your home at the same time.
Alternatively, a great way to keep the dust out of this space is by covering it. You could use a tension rod hack to hang a small curtain over the niche, blocking off the space and stopping dust from collecting as quickly. Or, depending on the size of your inset shelf, you could hang a piece of art over it. Add a few hinges to the frame and you've got a hidden shelf which will be safer from dust and convenient to access, too. Another good way to make sure your niche stays clean is to add it to your regular cleaning routine. Many wall niches can be in an awkward position, which makes it hard to remember that they need dusting. But adding it to your cleaning rotation, just like you would with countertops or other shelves, can help you stay on top of any buildup. You can even make reusable dusting wipes for an eco-friendly way to keep the area dust-free.