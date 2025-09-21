The Property Brothers Show Us A Dust-Collecting Home Feature You Might Want To Avoid

If you have the time and money for a small renovation, you could always fill the shelf in by removing its supports and adding drywall. However, if you would rather not have to DIY this or pay an expert to do it, there are plenty of ways to make use of this shelf while stopping it from becoming a dust collector. First, you can make the niche easier to get to. Who among us hasn't wanted one of those enchanting sliding ladders? By installing your own, like this sliding bookshelf ladder from Walmart, you can make your shelf easier to clean while adding an extra level of charm to your home at the same time.

Alternatively, a great way to keep the dust out of this space is by covering it. You could use a tension rod hack to hang a small curtain over the niche, blocking off the space and stopping dust from collecting as quickly. Or, depending on the size of your inset shelf, you could hang a piece of art over it. Add a few hinges to the frame and you've got a hidden shelf which will be safer from dust and convenient to access, too. Another good way to make sure your niche stays clean is to add it to your regular cleaning routine. Many wall niches can be in an awkward position, which makes it hard to remember that they need dusting. But adding it to your cleaning rotation, just like you would with countertops or other shelves, can help you stay on top of any buildup. You can even make reusable dusting wipes for an eco-friendly way to keep the area dust-free.