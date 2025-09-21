The Designer-Approved Tip That Makes Any Bedroom Look More Expensive & Chic
Have you ever examined the work of some of the top interior designers and wondered how you can get your own bedroom to look just as stylish and chic? One trick that many designers make use of which may have escaped your notice is the placement of extra seating. By putting a chair, loveseat, or bench in your room, you can highlight the best features of the space, enhance your style, and make your room feel more relaxing. All with one simple addition!
Why does this trick work? Well, utilizing this bedroom furniture idea can help fill in any empty spaces that may make the room feel unfinished or less intentional. In addition, extra seating can help a room feel more multi-dimensional and less like a boxed-in space. As interior design expert Tiffany Brooks exclusively told HGTV, adding a seating nook can help make you feel like you've "transformed your bedroom into a posh suite." Similar to how upscale hotel rooms have different zones for sleeping, reading, working, and even entertaining, placing a chair or seating area in your bedroom will make it feel multi-faceted and luxurious. So how can you try out this tip in your own bedroom?
How to add a seating area to your bedroom
One way to style a seating area in your bedroom is to choose pieces that feel like an extension of the rest of your space. For example, if you have a bohemian-style bedroom, you could opt for a chair that enhances that look, such as this rattan armchair from Wayfair. Alternatively, if you've landed on a more traditional design, you could opt for a divan or loveseat at the end of the bed to give it that old-fashioned, classic feel.
However, there are some benefits to making your seating area stand out from the rest of the space. The Sleep Foundation recommends creating a nighttime routine of 30 minutes to an hour, so having a distinctly separate space in which to read a book, journal, or meditate is a great way to wind down before bed. This can be accomplished in a few different ways. You could utilize existing features of the room, such as nooks, alcoves, or window bays, and place your additional seating in there. Alternatively, you could use color to create independent zones in the room. By placing a vibrant rug in the seating area and dressing the bed in neutral tones, you can enhance the feeling that your room has been carefully designed by an expert for both functionality and style. Color can also be used in the furniture itself to help make your seating area stand out. For example, this quirky patchwork chair from Wayfair would be a great pop of color in a farmhouse bedroom to help make it feel more intentional and chic.