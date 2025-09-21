The Designer-Approved Tip That Makes Any Bedroom Look More Expensive & Chic

One way to style a seating area in your bedroom is to choose pieces that feel like an extension of the rest of your space. For example, if you have a bohemian-style bedroom, you could opt for a chair that enhances that look, such as this rattan armchair from Wayfair. Alternatively, if you've landed on a more traditional design, you could opt for a divan or loveseat at the end of the bed to give it that old-fashioned, classic feel.

However, there are some benefits to making your seating area stand out from the rest of the space. The Sleep Foundation recommends creating a nighttime routine of 30 minutes to an hour, so having a distinctly separate space in which to read a book, journal, or meditate is a great way to wind down before bed. This can be accomplished in a few different ways. You could utilize existing features of the room, such as nooks, alcoves, or window bays, and place your additional seating in there. Alternatively, you could use color to create independent zones in the room. By placing a vibrant rug in the seating area and dressing the bed in neutral tones, you can enhance the feeling that your room has been carefully designed by an expert for both functionality and style. Color can also be used in the furniture itself to help make your seating area stand out. For example, this quirky patchwork chair from Wayfair would be a great pop of color in a farmhouse bedroom to help make it feel more intentional and chic.