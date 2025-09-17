The Popular Vacuum Brand That Always Gets The Same Complaints

While spending a relaxing evening comparing consumer views of vacuum cleaners, as we do, we noticed something odd. In spite of the generally positive reputation Bissell seems to enjoy — certainly historically — people in certain corners of the internet seemed determined to be quite negative about the brand, including reviewers who actually bought the vacuums.

It's not hard to find opinions online, of course, but rarely do they seem so unanimous. The negative comments about Bissell were concentrated in online forums and on a consumer news and reviews platform. The gist of the comments were very broad: The company's vacuums are unreliable, Bissell changes models with the changing direction of the wind, and, supposedly, they don't support their old products. This doesn't apply to all of Bissell's products. Their niche lines, like pet vacuums, are praised, and they seem to have some of the best handheld vacuums on Amazon.

Bissell is an old company with an inspiring history. Not long after inventing her "carpet sweeper," Anna Bissell became what is probably America's first female CEO, and Bissell pioneered such important worker benefits as pensions and workers' comp. She expanded the business to Europe and, as a result, Bissell once claimed, Queen Victoria required that her palace be "Bisselled" weekly. Is it possible that such a company could have, as the internet claims, fallen so low as to basically introduce disposable vacuums to the marketplace by the dozen? On the other hand, a major consumer advocacy organization generally found the Bissell products it has rated passable (four stars ain't what it used to be). Not great, but not terrible. And certainly not disposable.