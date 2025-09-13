The Happiest State To Live In America Has More Than Just Sunshine
"Happiness" may seem very subjective and hard to universally measure, but a recent study was conducted by WalletHub to attempt to do just that: Determine which of the United States is the happiest of the bunch. The study was based on a weighted scoring system incorporating a mix of statistical data and resident surveys across 30 data points to rank each state's position in categories indicating a resident's overall well-being and satisfaction with life. By weighing metrics related to a person's emotional & physical well-being, work environment, and community & environment, WalletHub was able to paint a picture of each state's economic, emotional, physical, and social health as a gauge of happiness and fulfillment.
Based on the ranking results of this thorough assortment of data, it comes as no surprise that WalletHub's findings pointed to one of America's most sunshiny states: Hawaii. Sure, catching some rays on a beautiful island oasis can certainly help boost a person emotionally and physically (got to have that Vitamin D!), but the beautiful weather was hardly the only reason Hawaii took the top spot. From its low scores in adult depression and divorce rates to its positive financial confidence and physical health, Hawaii's rankings across the board gave it the title of happiest state in the nation, earning 65.5 points out of a possible 100 on the happiness scale. Oh, and the sunshine and stunning scenery helped too, of course! Let's take a closer look at the main factors making Hawaii's residents so darn happy.
High emotional and physical health mixed with financial security made Hawaii the state with the happiest residents
Aside from gorgeous weather, sandy beaches, and palm trees blowing in the ocean breeze, what exactly about living in Hawaii made residents feel the joy? A huge component of the WalletHub study was high rankings across the emotional & physical well-being category. Hawaiians self-reported the highest levels of life satisfaction compared to any other state. Additionally, Hawaii boasts the second-lowest diagnostic rate of adult depression, meaning emotional health scores were high. Physically, Hawaii stood out from the crowd with the highest life expectancy of any state and the tenth-highest percentage (85%) of adults reporting they're in good or better health. With 72% of adult residents saying they're active and productive on a daily basis, Hawaiians scored high marks for overall physical health.
When it comes to the state's economic conditions and work environment, a low unemployment rate of 2.4% and high household incomes create a financially secure life for Hawaii's residents. Despite the islands having the highest cost of living and highest median home value (per Bankrate, it is $977,500 compared to the national average of $398,400) in the nation, the state also boasted the second-highest share of households with an annual income above $75,000. All of these factors played into scoring the eleventh-lowest in adults reporting financial anxiety.
As for Hawaii's community & environment category, the stunning scenery and lovely weather undoubtedly boosted its score. But on top of the incredible island setting, the Aloha State also had the fourth-lowest divorce rate in the nation, meaning families are sticking together. Hawaii was also named the sixth safest state in the country, adding a level of security that builds strong communities. With incredible stats across the board for this sunny island state, it's no wonder that Hawaii has so many happy residents.