The Happiest State To Live In America Has More Than Just Sunshine

"Happiness" may seem very subjective and hard to universally measure, but a recent study was conducted by WalletHub to attempt to do just that: Determine which of the United States is the happiest of the bunch. The study was based on a weighted scoring system incorporating a mix of statistical data and resident surveys across 30 data points to rank each state's position in categories indicating a resident's overall well-being and satisfaction with life. By weighing metrics related to a person's emotional & physical well-being, work environment, and community & environment, WalletHub was able to paint a picture of each state's economic, emotional, physical, and social health as a gauge of happiness and fulfillment.

Based on the ranking results of this thorough assortment of data, it comes as no surprise that WalletHub's findings pointed to one of America's most sunshiny states: Hawaii. Sure, catching some rays on a beautiful island oasis can certainly help boost a person emotionally and physically (got to have that Vitamin D!), but the beautiful weather was hardly the only reason Hawaii took the top spot. From its low scores in adult depression and divorce rates to its positive financial confidence and physical health, Hawaii's rankings across the board gave it the title of happiest state in the nation, earning 65.5 points out of a possible 100 on the happiness scale. Oh, and the sunshine and stunning scenery helped too, of course! Let's take a closer look at the main factors making Hawaii's residents so darn happy.