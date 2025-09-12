Dollar Tree Just Dropped A Kitchen Line That Rivals High-End Brands—at A Steal
Dollar Tree is beloved on social media for its massive assortment of affordable products, with people sharing viral finds they've found on a treasure hunt through their local store so that others can also seek them out. In fact, as of the time of publication, the hashtag #DollarTreeFinds has over 450k hits on TikTok! These must-have products range from beauty and skin care to home decor and so much more, usually for under a couple of dollars a piece. At a Dollar Tree price point, people get really excited about getting a lot of bang for their buck. In one of the latest viral crazes, many TikTokers are raving about how Dollar Tree has seriously stepped up their glassware game, with many incredible options that look like dupes of high-end designer brands. Who knew that one of the best places to shop for glassware was Dollar Tree?!
One of the prettiest of the bunch is the Dollar Tree Etched Lines collection, which features a vertical ribbed design similar to designs from luxe brands like Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel. These glasses are available in two sizes, the Etched Lines Highball Glass, 14 oz. (which is actually a lowball or Double Old-Fashioned glass despite the name) and the Etched Lines Highball Glass, 17 oz., which both make for a gorgeous addition to your kitchen, coffee station, or bar. And at only $1.50 each, you can stock up and will never have to worry about actually using them. There are no Thanksgiving-only rules with this glassware, which is so affordable that it can be enjoyed every day. Let's dive into the details about why these pretty glasses are making such a splash and how much the convincing dupes will save you compared to their designer counterparts.
Dollar Tree's Etched Lines glasses are a great dupe for designer brands like Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel
When it comes to aesthetics, Dollar Tree's Etched Lines glassware has a beautiful vertical reeded or ribbed design that brings a gorgeous texture to the table. This look is surprisingly versatile, thanks to the well-balanced combination of texture and clean lines, and would feel right at home in many design aesthetics, from modern to vintage-inspired. The simple yet visually appealing silhouette is one that echoes high-end brands selling the look for a whole lot more.
Williams-Sonoma has the Modern Optics collection, which is available in similar Double Old-Fashioned and Highball sizes that cost $19.95 and $21.95 respectively, or 13-14 times more than the Etched Lines glasses. This means the Dollar Tree dupes are about 92-93% less than buying the name brand. Plus, they're sold only as a set of four, meaning you need to be ready to drop hundreds for larger quantities. Crate & Barrel has a like aesthetic with their Atwell Ribbed Glasses, available in Double Old-Fashioned, Highball, and Tall sizes that range from $7.95 to $9.95 a piece, which is still 5-7 times the price of the Dollar Tree version. No matter which way you spin it, Dollar Tree's price point is unmatched ... and oh so tempting, especially if you want to fill your cabinets with a full set. It's easy to see why this design is causing a flood of hopeful shoppers to head to the local Dollar Tree.
So whether you need a new set of cute water glasses, a stocked bar cart with various glass sizes for different cocktails, or the perfect vessel for an Instagram-worthy aesthetic iced coffee, Dollar Tree's $1.50 Etched Lines glasses beautifully fit the bill (or bill-and-a-half, as the case may be).