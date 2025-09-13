Get More Blooms On Your Lavender Plants With An Easy One-Step Solution

Lavender (Lavandula spp.)is a popular garden herb due to its intoxicating smell and how it benefits local bee populations. And, according to The University of Maryland Medical Center, some small studies have even shown that lavender may even be helpful in reducing insomnia, hair loss, stress, and anxiety. So although the plant's green-grey leaves are also attractive, it can be frustrating when your lavender doesn't produce as many pleasant-smelling flowers as you had hoped. You may be surprised to learn that the key for how to grow lavender effectively may actually be found underneath the ground.

Lavender is native to the areas around the Mediterranean Sea, meaning that it is best suited to dry, well-draining soil. Therefore, if yours is struggling or not producing as much as it should, it may be because the soil is too wet for this arid-loving plant. It is easy to rectify this problem, however, with the addition of one simple ingredient: gravel. Adding a one-third portion of gravel to your plant's soil is a great way to ensure that its roots are receiving the proper level of drainage to stop it from getting waterlogged. Additionally, lavender actually prefers lean soil, so adding gravel will dilute the concentration of minerals in the soil and help your lavender to thrive.