Use IKEA's BILLY Bookcases To Give Your Fridge A Chic Built-In Transformation

When planning a kitchen remodel, cabinetry eats up a large chunk of the budget, especially if you opt to go custom. Custom kitchen cabinets, though optimal for getting exactly the functionality and aesthetics you want, will cost you a pretty penny. However, what if you could pull off the "custom" look of a unique, upscale fridge surround with inexpensive stocked shelving frames and some elbow grease? That's right, enter IKEA. Emma Hill (@emmahillhome) shared on Instagram how she used the ever-popular and affordable IKEA BILLY bookcases to create a luxe glass door fridge surround that looks like an expensive built-in.

To get started, purchase two BILLY bookshelves, available in a 15.75-inch wide version as used on Instagram, or a wider 31.5-inch wide frame. In addition, you'll need the matching OXBERG glass doors and a middle shelving unit to run across the top of the fridge (more on this later).

A quick note about finish: the IKEA BILLY series comes in six finishes, so while Hill covered her white BILLY frame in a charcoal woodgrain vinyl wrap, you could select a stocked finish to save yourself serious time and effort while still complementing or closely matching your cabinetry. In fact, the Black Oak Effect finish is very close to the final look of the one on Instagram, especially considering the fridge surround is separated from the other cabinets in this case. Otherwise, the white bookshelf frame is $10 less expensive than other finish options if you plan to paint your IKEA furniture or customize it with a vinyl wrap to match your cabinets. Refinish the components while still unassembled for the most seamless process and best results. Once you have the IKEA pieces refinished as desired, assemble the units according to the instructions, and get ready to create the beautiful custom fridge surround of your dreams!