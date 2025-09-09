Think Twice Before Using This Kitchen Staple To Repel Moles From Your Garden

While moles are considered cute backyard critters by some, they're known to most as destructive pests that cause chaos on lawns, gardens, and landscaping. Infamous for burrowing underground and creating networks of tunnels that are eyesores above ground as much as they are structurally problematic below, moles can feel like a constant villain. And, as is true with many unwanted garden guests, the internet is full of all-natural tricks to keep them away; for moles in particular, coffee grounds have garnered a reputation as a mole repellent. In reality, though, coffee grounds are less effective than enthusiastic bloggers may want to admit.

Scientifically, coffee grounds don't actually have long-term effects for keeping moles at bay. While they may deter moles for a day or two, there's no scientific evidence that points to the household material as a miracle worker against moles. Some folks allege that coffee grounds will stop moles from going after plants, but unfortunately, plants are not the things in your yard that moles are going after; they are really just collateral in a mole's hunt for its true prize — grubs, insects, and other tasty creepy crawlers.

The unfortunate truth is that adding coffee grounds to the soil in the garden may actually cause unforeseen issues. For instance, coffee grounds can hog much-needed nitrogen in the soil, causing poor soil health. In turn, this can inhibit germination and decrease growth in some plants. While some plants love coffee, you may not be saving others from moles. Instead, may actually be suppressing growth accidentally.