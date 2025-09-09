Think Twice Before Using This Kitchen Staple To Repel Moles From Your Garden
While moles are considered cute backyard critters by some, they're known to most as destructive pests that cause chaos on lawns, gardens, and landscaping. Infamous for burrowing underground and creating networks of tunnels that are eyesores above ground as much as they are structurally problematic below, moles can feel like a constant villain. And, as is true with many unwanted garden guests, the internet is full of all-natural tricks to keep them away; for moles in particular, coffee grounds have garnered a reputation as a mole repellent. In reality, though, coffee grounds are less effective than enthusiastic bloggers may want to admit.
Scientifically, coffee grounds don't actually have long-term effects for keeping moles at bay. While they may deter moles for a day or two, there's no scientific evidence that points to the household material as a miracle worker against moles. Some folks allege that coffee grounds will stop moles from going after plants, but unfortunately, plants are not the things in your yard that moles are going after; they are really just collateral in a mole's hunt for its true prize — grubs, insects, and other tasty creepy crawlers.
The unfortunate truth is that adding coffee grounds to the soil in the garden may actually cause unforeseen issues. For instance, coffee grounds can hog much-needed nitrogen in the soil, causing poor soil health. In turn, this can inhibit germination and decrease growth in some plants. While some plants love coffee, you may not be saving others from moles. Instead, may actually be suppressing growth accidentally.
Proven methods that actually deter moles
What is in fact, true about mole physiology is that they are very smell-sensitive animals, hence how the myth of coffee grounds likely gained popularity. And while coffee isn't the smelly hero we all had hoped for, some essential oils are proven effective against marauding moles. Castor oil, in particular, is a key mole deterrent, but the catch is, you have to be diligent about treating your yard. To effectively use castor oil to ward moles off, dilute the oil with water before applying it straight to the soil. Just bear in mind that oils do dissipate due to their volatility, so be sure to reapply regularly particularly after moisture events.
If scents aren't doing the trick though, you may have to turn to more dramatic measures. First, consider removing any sources of food for the moles. Eradicating grubs and mole crickets from the yard makes your space less of a culinary destination for the rodents. This can be done with beneficial nematodes and milky spore applied to the soil.
If even then, moles keep cropping up in the garden, then it may be time to invest in physical barriers or even traps. Small metal fencing, for example, can create the perfect mesh obstacle that moles have a hard time getting through. Of course, traps are one of the most severe ways of getting rid of moles that are damaging the yard. As a reminder, most mole traps are fatal, humane mole traps are uncommon, so many gardeners have engineered their own catch-and-release traps. Grow Organic offers this one example. Whichever method works best for you, it's best to leave your coffee grounds in the compost!