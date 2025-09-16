Before You Toss That Wine Bottle, Try This Creative DIY Upcycle For Your Yard

What's the old expression? One minute you're a young, fun twentysomething, and the next thing you know, you're a thirtysomething drinking wine on the porch while watching the birds. Sound familiar? Well then, boy, do we have the perfect DIY for you!

Content creator HowToLou shared how he created a self-filling gravity bird feeder out of only a recycled wine bottle (drink up, friends!) and some lumber. By creating a wood frame with a backboard to support an upside-down wine bottle filled with bird food floating about ¾ of an inch above a seed tray base, the content creator was able to let gravity do the refilling for him. As birds eat from the seeds in the tray, the food tray automatically replenishes to the level of the mouth of the bottle. And when the food runs out, the system of screws allows the bottle to be popped right out for easy filling and replacement. Pretty genius, huh? While this DIY normally requires a reasonable working knowledge of power tools, we're sharing alternate approaches so you can customize this project to your skillset.

An important note before you begin: As you're planning your project and buying materials, avoid using pressure-treated lumber or paint on the interior of the feeder where it comes into contact with wildlife. The chemicals in these finishes could be harmful to birds. Instead, choose an outdoor-friendly untreated lumber that's naturally rot resistant to withstand the elements, like teak, cedar, redwood, cypress, mahogany, or Brazilian walnut (ipe). Any decorative paint should be reserved for the outside of the frame. Now that the wine has been enjoyed and the wood is bought, let's walk through this clever bird feeder project step by step, so you can start attracting feathered friends right away.