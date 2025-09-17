See Ya, Curtains: This Clever Solution Covers Sliding Glass Doors From The Outside In
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sliding glass doors are so great for bringing the outdoors in. They let in sunlight and can be opened to allow plenty of fresh air circulation. Because they're basically oversized windows, they give a beautiful view of the outdoors. Of course, if there's a less-than-ideal view out your glass doors, or if they allow neighbors to peek inside, some sort of privacy screening is definitely a necessity. Curtains are the most common idea. They're easy to install and come in endless styles and patterns. Blinds are another option. Vertical blinds are classic and timeless, while horizontal blinds lend a modern aesthetic. If you're looking for light while ensuring privacy, there are also window treatments for sliding glass doors that let in the perfect amount of light.
The problem with curtains and blinds, though, is that they are expected and boring. If you're looking for something a little outside-of-the-box, think outside-of-the-doors. With a little creativity, you can find some options for providing privacy for your sliding glass doors by installing screening outside to provide privacy without sacrificing light or air flow. For example, plants make the best privacy screens. If they're strategically placed, they shield your home from prying eyes while bringing beauty from every angle. The best part is that living outdoor privacy screens will work even if you have patio doors that are not sliding glass, such as one of these types of patio doors for breezy indoor/outdoor living.
Attractive outdoor privacy screens
If you have a green thumb, plants can make a beautiful living outdoor privacy screen. A row of shrubbery planted along a patio will provide privacy for living areas inside and outside the home. Once established, this privacy screen will require regular maintenance but it will also provide years of privacy and enjoyment. If a row of shrubbery is not an option, such as on an urban balcony or in a small yard, try planting potted bamboo or dwarf evergreens outside the patio doors, leaving enough room to enter and exit. Or, build an easy and inexpensive DIY garden trellis for climbing plants a lattice panel and plant flowering vines like morning glory or jasmine.
Plants are not the only option for creating beautiful outdoor privacy screens. An outdoor freestanding room divider like this one on Amazon placed a few feet from the sliding glass door can easily provide privacy. Or, for a unique option, make a macramé folding screen following the tutorial from My French Twist. Just be sure to anchor it to an existing structure or stake it to the ground for stability. Rolled bamboo fencing is also easy to install by spacing wooden stakes 6-8 feet apart and attaching the fencing with zip ties. This option is easily adjustable and can be as long or short as you need.