See Ya, Curtains: This Clever Solution Covers Sliding Glass Doors From The Outside In

Sliding glass doors are so great for bringing the outdoors in. They let in sunlight and can be opened to allow plenty of fresh air circulation. Because they're basically oversized windows, they give a beautiful view of the outdoors. Of course, if there's a less-than-ideal view out your glass doors, or if they allow neighbors to peek inside, some sort of privacy screening is definitely a necessity. Curtains are the most common idea. They're easy to install and come in endless styles and patterns. Blinds are another option. Vertical blinds are classic and timeless, while horizontal blinds lend a modern aesthetic. If you're looking for light while ensuring privacy, there are also window treatments for sliding glass doors that let in the perfect amount of light.

The problem with curtains and blinds, though, is that they are expected and boring. If you're looking for something a little outside-of-the-box, think outside-of-the-doors. With a little creativity, you can find some options for providing privacy for your sliding glass doors by installing screening outside to provide privacy without sacrificing light or air flow. For example, plants make the best privacy screens. If they're strategically placed, they shield your home from prying eyes while bringing beauty from every angle. The best part is that living outdoor privacy screens will work even if you have patio doors that are not sliding glass, such as one of these types of patio doors for breezy indoor/outdoor living.