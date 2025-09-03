Are Homeowners Really Using Their Dishwasher Less? Here's What We Found

You can find any number of articles bemoaning the quiet disappearance of dishwashers from American homes. More people, so the story goes, are resorting to hand-washing their dishes, despite the fact that dishwashers use far less water and are more energy efficient than washing dishes by hand. Is it true that homeowners are really using their dishwashers less? We reviewed the data since 2005 from the Residential Energy Consumption Survey, published twice a decade by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. What we found: Reports of the death of the dishwasher are greatly exaggerated.

Efficiency standards for dishwashers are too strict, the argument goes, resulting in dishwashers becoming too slow, needing replacing more quickly, and being less effective at cleaning. This has led to people resorting to the less efficient method of washing their dishes by hand, meaning (so say the critics) those increasingly strict efficiency standards have backfired. Relaxing them would mean people would use their dishwashers more. A compelling argument indeed — if it were based in fact. As it turns out: A higher percentage of Americans own and use a dishwasher than any time in the 21st century, the percentage of dishwasher owners who say they don't use it hasn't increased, and the plurality of Americans surveyed still hang on to their dishwashers for 5 to 9 years.

The benefits of using a dishwasher are obvious, but do people take advantage of them? Dishwashers are certainly used less frequently compared to other home appliances like clothes washers, microwaves, and stoves. And they are less likely to be used by people who own them. That should be obvious, given that the alternative to the dishwasher (washing by hand) is far more convenient than washing clothes by hand or cooking without an appliance.