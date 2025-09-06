The Common Mistake You Should Never Make When Gluing PVC Pipe

One of the big "secrets" in plumbing seems perfectly obvious once you finally realize it: The pipes don't fit together for a reason. This applies to a lot of plumbing fittings, and of course, it applies to PVC freshwater and drain/waste/vent pipes as well. If you find yourself trying to connect two plastic pipes of slightly different diameters and different colors, start paying attention. Chances are you're dealing with two different materials. For leakproof plumbing, the primer and adhesive cement you use should correspond to the materials you're connecting together.

In the PVC solvent section of your local big-box home improvement store, you'll find eerily similar cans of glue, cement, and cleaners designed for completely different products. These are usually PVC and CPVC (and occasionally ABS as well.) And as similar as their names are, PVC and CPVC, which can handle higher-temperature water, are chemically different and require chemically different solvents.

Selecting the right glue for your project isn't difficult; it's just a matter of understanding the material you're working with and paying attention to product labels. Pick the cleaner, cement, or glue for the application you're working on, the materials you have, and the weather conditions. Pay attention to temperature and humidity requirements (guidelines should appear on the product label.) Some PVC adhesives are designed to work with wet materials, and some will only bond properly to dry pipes. Finally, use the right viscosity. Use a more viscous cement for large-diameter pipes and systems that will be under pressure.