Ditch Woven Shades And Try One Of Today's Hottest Window Treatment Trends Instead
Popular for their natural vibes and gorgeous texture, bamboo woven shades have been a major player in the window treatment game for a while now. Considering they are made from a beautiful, organic material that also happens to be eco-friendly and sustainable, it's no surprise that bamboo window treatments have become so mainstream. And sure, this material might be trending as of late, but the use of bamboo for everyday household items has been a part of Chinese culture for thousands of years. Eventually, the bamboo woven shade as we know it today was created, and its appeal has certainly been time-tested. But for those looking for a more modern, streamlined alternative to traditional, heavily-textured bamboo woven window shade styles, matchstick blinds made out of this ancient material are all the rage, and for good reason.
What exactly are matchstick or chik blinds? Unlike the complicated weaving patterns of bamboo shades, matchstick blinds are made up of thin, linear strips of bamboo running parallel to the floor and held together by vertical cords. There are more organic, rustic, handmade versions, as well as more tailored, uniform modern options to fit your home's aesthetic. Bamboo blinds are as elegant and nature-inspired as they are minimalistic and streamlined — a perfect balance. Let's dive into the details about both the overall aesthetic of these organic beauties, as well as how to best incorporate bamboo matchstick blinds into your own design style and home.
Bamboo matchstick blinds are the ideal blend of modern, streamlined silhouette and a warm, natural material
As a material, bamboo adds an organic warmth to a space, with the natural wood tones bridging the indoors and outdoors into one harmonious vibe. These nature-inspired earth tones complement nearly every color palette, from subtle layered neutrals to more vibrant color combinations. But what sets bamboo blinds apart from its woven shade counterparts is the sleek, clean silhouette of thin linear lines. This simplicity of form is exactly what makes bamboo matchstick blinds perfectly suited to more natural modern aesthetics.
Bamboo blinds capture the organic minimalist natural wood look of warm Scandinavian interiors, as well as modern Japanese zen and Wabi Sabi vibes, which focus on the beautiful imperfection, humbleness, and tranquility of earthy materials. But your home doesn't need to be a quintessential Japandi interior (a stunningly simple, nature-centric combination of the two!) to take advantage of the gorgeous streamlined texture of bamboo blinds. Any moderately contemporary space looking to add organic warmth in a sleek way is a perfect candidate for showcasing these beauties.
Bamboo matchstick blinds are lovely as a standalone statement contemporary window treatment or layered with a decorative drapery for a softened look. The gap between bamboo strips allows light to come through while still providing a decent level of privacy, making them ideal for living spaces, kitchens, and offices. Add a liner, either room darkening or blackout, in rooms like bedrooms where you require extra privacy and light control.