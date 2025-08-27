Obsessed With Taylor Swift's Rose Garden Engagement? You Can Recreate It In Your Yard
It. Is. Here. The day some (most? all??) of us have been waiting for. One of today's biggest power couples and cultural icons, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, have announced their engagement! As such an incredibly visible and well-liked couple, every aspect of this announcement is sure to be picked apart, but beyond the ring, the outfit, etc., let's talk about that gorgeous backdrop! What a stunning floral fairytale setting, perfect for a romantic engagement. As two well-off mega stars, we can assume the cost for this beautiful garden won't be in the average person's budget, yet there are certainly some ways you can bring this magical secret garden vibe into your backyard.
The backdrop for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement is nothing short of lush, magical, and romantic. It's full of dark, full greenery and accented with plenty of romantically colored florals. The large trellis behind the happy couple is dense with greenery and roses. This structure adds more visual interest to the garden and truly creates an immersive space. Outside of the florals, the garden has some rock arrangements, a small patio with a bench, and added candles. To start a flower garden like this, focus on an abundance of flowers, soft romantic colors, climbing varieties, and a few added touches such as lighting.
Tips for your own lush secret garden
To incorporate aspects of this engagement setting into your own garden, start with flowers. For a lush space, you really want to go big or go home. If you have one (or can add one), a trellis will kick your floral display up a notch. Consider some of the best climbing roses like the Rosa 'Don Juan' cultivar (grown well in zones 5-9). This climbing rose is easy to grow and has a gorgeous deep red color. Add the Rosa 'Cecile Brunner' (zones 5-9) for a stunning pale pink complement. On the ground, plant white hydrangeas (like in the engagement photos) to fill out the space. These flowers provide some of the most beautiful, large blooms. If you'd like a splash of more color, the Panicle hydrangea (H. paniculata) has touches of light green and pink. Plants like mondo grass can be added on the ground to get that look of dense greenery.
The florals and greenery are the foundation, but to really turn this into something magical, you've got to include romantic touches like lighting and paths. There are plenty of cheap walkway ideas, like gravel, you can use to make your garden feel like a secret getaway. Add lighting along the path for a truly whimsical space. Dainty options like bistro lights can work or strategically placed large, fake candles. Lastly, whether it's a bench or bistro set, make sure you have some comfortable seating to enjoy your lush, magical garden with, to paraphrase Taylor Swift, someone you want to hang out with for the rest of your life.