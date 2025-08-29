Organizing Kitchen Drawers Just Got Easier With This Genius Parchment Paper Trick

One look at the chaotic mess of an unorganized silverware, utensil, or junk drawer in the kitchen is enough to send most people into a panic state, frozen with indecision about which organizers (or the millions of options out there) are going to transform their disheveled drawers most efficiently. Choose a setup too small, and your organizers float around ineffectively inside the drawer, whereas choosing an option slightly too large means a trip back to the store for a return. The entire process can be extremely overwhelming, causing many to impulse buy something ill-fitting in an attempt to get it over with, or giving up altogether. However, preparation is key for avoiding overwhelm, indecision, and making a poor purchase. There's a wonderfully simple hack to help you find the best-fitting drawer organizers, and all you need is a little parchment paper.

Payton Elizabeth Leihgeber (@paytonleihgeber) shared on Instagram how she used parchment paper to create a template of the inside of her drawer to take with her on a shopping trip to purchase organizers. Because she had the full-scale template to lay out in real time right in the organization aisle, she could ensure she was buying the right size and the most effective configuration before buying. This is an especially great idea for those who struggle to picture what they need or how things will fit, as it takes all the guesswork out of the process with a physical planning tool. Absolutely genius! You'll never head to the store for organizers again without using a clever and incredibly handy parchment paper template. Let's dive right into the details of this clever trick.