Make Your Wood Cabinets Shine With A Simple Method That Actually Works

Stained wood kitchen cabinets are hot right now, with so many homeowners gravitating toward their organic warmth and natural beauty. However, after you've used and abused your cabinets for a while, they need a bit of elbow grease to remove accumulated grime, and the clear finish coat tends to dull over time. The good news is that there's one product that can help you on both accounts, cutting through grease or oil build-up and restoring shine at the same time. What's this magical elixir? We're talking about mineral oil here, folks.

Mineral oil, not to be confused with mineral spirits (a solvent which can actually strip away a layer of finish), is a purified petroleum-based oil with a wide variety of uses from cosmetics to household products. When applied to raw, unsealed wood like cutting boards and butcher block countertops, it seeps into the wood to condition and bring out the natural color and grain. However, the vast majority of wood cabinets are sealed with a coat of oil- or water-based varnishes, like polyurethane, meaning they are coated to protect the wood and prevent substances from penetrating into the material for longevity and durability. This means mineral oil won't break through the varnish barrier to condition your wood, but at the same time, unlike harsh chemical cleaners and some polishes, it won't compromise or break down the integrity of the sealer either. Instead, it will sit on top of the protective varnish layer to loosen greasy build-up, as well as make your stained wood cabinets look fresh and glistening. By simply using a clean cloth to wipe on a small amount of mineral oil and then buffing to finish, your once-stunning wood cabinets will be restored to their original shine and glory. Let's break down all the details!