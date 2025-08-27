The Nate Berkus-Favored Living Room Paint Color That'll Make Your Space Feel Calm

With the busyness of everyday life, many of us can find ourselves longing for a home space that offers a bit of rest and relaxation. However, making your house feel calming can sometimes be difficult, particularly when it comes to figuring out how to choose paint colors. Should you opt for a light pink, which is considered in color psychology as a non-threatening, nourishing color? Or should you go for a shade of green with its links to nature and peace? Well, according to interior design expert Nate Berkus, you should actually be looking for a soft taupe or grey-beige color. And he knows exactly which one to use, too!

Berkus told House Beautiful in an exclusive interview that his go-to paint color for making a room feel peaceful is Tranquil Gray from Behr. He describes it as "a delicate taupe/greige shade that makes the room feel calm and is a perfect backdrop" for creating your own relaxing interiors. This shade is true neutral perfection for any space in need of some quiet balance. In fact, in the product description for this paint, Behr describes it as the perfect way to welcome "stillness and harmony like a hot stone massage." So, this shade could be a fabulous way to transform your living room into a calming space, or even turn your bedroom into a healthy, happy sleep oasis. But how should you style your room around this paint color?