Your Pot Handles Have A Genius Hidden Use You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner
Say you just picked up the best cooking utensil sets to upgrade your kitchen, you're all ready to use them, and are preparing your best recipe. Yet, in the middle of cooking that fancy dish, your brand new utensil is nowhere to be found. Did you set it on the counter to your right? Has it disappeared behind the ingredients spread out before you? Finding the right place to set our cooking utensil mid-cooking is not always as easy as it might seem and searching frantically for it while your dish desperately needs a stir before burning can easily cause messy spills. There are a couple of options for this scenario like using a spoon rest or paper towel. However, using a spoon rest just creates more busy work for you and your sink later, and paper towels can end up leaving countertop messes (and even stains) if your food bleeds through. Surprisingly, the answer to this problem might be an overlooked component of your pots and pans themselves.
As it turns out, there is a secondary use to that handy hole in your pots and pans handle. Though they were made and are most often used for hanging pots and pans to keep them out of the way and free up some storage space, you can also use these holes to hold your cooking utensils. Though an extremely easy, no-extra-cost hack, there are some caveats to be aware of when you put this one to use.
This hack works, but do it safely
Using the handle hole for your cooking utensil is as easy as it sounds. You simply place the utensil handle side down through the hole. It's best to lean the utensil over your pot so any drippage will land back in the dish. Now this hack can definitely work but there's a few things to keep in mind like the type of utensil and cookware you are using.
Some cookware handles can get pretty hot. For instance, if some of your best ceramic pots and pans sets happen to have metal handles, be wary, that's a type of material that conducts heat well which could lead to your utensil heating up too. Even if the handles themselves don't get hot, hanging your utensil that close to your heat source can be problematic if it's not made of the right material. For example, the dangers of nylon kitchen utensils and other materials like plastic is that they'll soak up the heat and then be too hot for you to handle (lol). A wooden utensil, however, is a solid choice as the wood won't conduct heat, saving you from potential burns. This hack can also be tricky since the handle holes aren't necessarily meant to hold utensils. This means it's not an easy guarantee your handle will fit your utensil. It may be worth it to get a nice spoon rest in the long run, but this hack will definitely work in a pinch.