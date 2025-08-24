Your Pot Handles Have A Genius Hidden Use You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Say you just picked up the best cooking utensil sets to upgrade your kitchen, you're all ready to use them, and are preparing your best recipe. Yet, in the middle of cooking that fancy dish, your brand new utensil is nowhere to be found. Did you set it on the counter to your right? Has it disappeared behind the ingredients spread out before you? Finding the right place to set our cooking utensil mid-cooking is not always as easy as it might seem and searching frantically for it while your dish desperately needs a stir before burning can easily cause messy spills. There are a couple of options for this scenario like using a spoon rest or paper towel. However, using a spoon rest just creates more busy work for you and your sink later, and paper towels can end up leaving countertop messes (and even stains) if your food bleeds through. Surprisingly, the answer to this problem might be an overlooked component of your pots and pans themselves.

As it turns out, there is a secondary use to that handy hole in your pots and pans handle. Though they were made and are most often used for hanging pots and pans to keep them out of the way and free up some storage space, you can also use these holes to hold your cooking utensils. Though an extremely easy, no-extra-cost hack, there are some caveats to be aware of when you put this one to use.