The Cozy Recliner Alternative That Will Make Your Room Feel Larger And More Open
Did you know that recliners were actually invented in the 19th century so that French soldiers could sit, rest, and sleep all in one place? The enduring appeal of these leaning chairs has clearly lasted well beyond their Victorian-era origins, and they have since become a staple in many living rooms as a comfortable and practical piece of furniture. However, many types of recliners can be bulky, eating into the free space of your living area and making it feel smaller. But recliners are a unique type of furniture with their ability to lean back and their added features like footrests — right?
Actually, there is an alternative piece that can be just as cozy, but without all the bulk! Introducing: the convertible chair. These chairs are a great way to make your living space feel larger. They work a bit like futon beds, but for one person instead of two. In the daytime, they can be condensed to create a lush, comfortable seat. And, in the evening (or any time you want to take a nap), they can be pulled out into a leaning recliner, or even a single bed. There are also a few different versions of these chairs, which suit various needs. Fold-up convertible chairs, like the folding convertible sleeper from Costco, double up on themselves and save the most amount of space when not needed for reclining. The pull-out version, on the other hand, has a convenient space underneath the seat of the chair, which can be drawn out to form a recliner or bed. So, how can you style this clever piece of furniture in your own space?
How to style a convertible chair
The first thing to consider if you're thinking about opting for a convertible chair is location. You'll want to find a place where there is enough room for the chair to pull or fold out, with enough space that you can still walk around it. Color is also an important factor when trying to make an area feel larger and more open. Paler hues on the walls and furniture can help create an airy effect, particularly in low-light rooms. So, replacing a bulky recliner with a convertible chair will be even more effective if you opt for one in a light, neutral tone such as gray or white.
However, if you're looking for something with a bit more flair, there are plenty of different colors and styles you can choose from, too. You could opt for this mustard-toned convertible chair from Bed, Bath, and Beyond to create a stylish, mid-century look. To help make the space feel even more cohesive, try sourcing some other wooden furniture or decor to match the dark brown legs of the chair. Alternatively, if you're a fan of pastels, why not go for a pink version like the Hogsett 3-in-1 chair from Wayfair? Add a few pillows or blankets in complementary tones, and you'll have the perfect nook for reading or watching TV in no time! However you style them, these convertible chairs are a great way to figure out how to plan your living room so it feels perfectly spacious and comfortable.