The Cozy Recliner Alternative That Will Make Your Room Feel Larger And More Open

Did you know that recliners were actually invented in the 19th century so that French soldiers could sit, rest, and sleep all in one place? The enduring appeal of these leaning chairs has clearly lasted well beyond their Victorian-era origins, and they have since become a staple in many living rooms as a comfortable and practical piece of furniture. However, many types of recliners can be bulky, eating into the free space of your living area and making it feel smaller. But recliners are a unique type of furniture with their ability to lean back and their added features like footrests — right?

Actually, there is an alternative piece that can be just as cozy, but without all the bulk! Introducing: the convertible chair. These chairs are a great way to make your living space feel larger. They work a bit like futon beds, but for one person instead of two. In the daytime, they can be condensed to create a lush, comfortable seat. And, in the evening (or any time you want to take a nap), they can be pulled out into a leaning recliner, or even a single bed. There are also a few different versions of these chairs, which suit various needs. Fold-up convertible chairs, like the folding convertible sleeper from Costco, double up on themselves and save the most amount of space when not needed for reclining. The pull-out version, on the other hand, has a convenient space underneath the seat of the chair, which can be drawn out to form a recliner or bed. So, how can you style this clever piece of furniture in your own space?