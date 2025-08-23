The Biggest Downside To Planting Dogwood Trees That No One Warns You About

It pays to do a little research before heading to the garden center, especially when it comes to picking out trees. They're a bigger commitment than annuals and perennials: They cost more, they take up more space, and they're harder to remove once they've established a decent root system. Dogwood trees are a prime example of this. They should not be an impulse buy. Yes, they're beautiful and can be an ornamental anchor to a yard, but they have a downside you should consider before you buy: They are prone to fungal diseases. While that problem can be overcome with proper attention, the tree may require more maintenance than alternatives.

The most familiar dogwood in the American landscape is Cornus florida, native to eastern North America. Dogwoods are hardy in USDA hardiness zones 5 through 9. When shopping for dogwoods, ask your local garden center about pests and diseases affecting dogwoods in your area, and select a variety of dogwood that is more disease-resistant, such as the "Appalachian Joy," "Appalachian Blush," "Appalachian Snow," and "Appalachian Mist" cultivars of Cornus florida. In general, dogwoods prefer full sun to partial shade, well-draining soil that's neutral to acidic. Give them room to grow, and prune your trees if the branches get too crowded, not only because they can grow 15 to 25 feet tall and 15 to 30 feet wide, but because proper air circulation and adequate sunlight are key deterrents to fungal growth. If you don't have those conditions, ask about alternatives. Now let's talk about how you can maintain a healthy dogwood tree.