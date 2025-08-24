The Fast-Growing Tree That'll Effortlessly Absorb Excess Water In Your Yard

Is your lawn constantly wet or soggy? There are actually a few different explanations for yard drainage problems which stem from a range of underlying causes. For example, if your yard is not set on a slope, liquid is not able to run off, causing the turf and surrounding areas to become waterlogged. Additionally, if your land has a hard layer of subsoil, water has a tougher time getting through the surface to rejoin with the groundwater below. As a lot of these problems are not easily solved without a complete landscaping overhaul, many people find themselves looking for other solutions.

Well, you may be surprised to hear that planting a tree could actually be the perfect fix for your swampy yard. The red maple tree (Acer rubrum) in particular— along with making a great ornamental tree for your landscape with its eye-catching autumnal foliage — is great for soaking up excess water. This is because it is native to wet or swampy areas and is accustomed to being situated in poorly drained soil. In fact, this striking tree can soak up multiple gallons of water every week by growing shallow roots which spread out underneath the surface of the soil, allowing it to absorb water from wetter environments. But is this tree the right fit for your yard, and, if so, how should you plant it?