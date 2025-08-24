The Fast-Growing Tree That'll Effortlessly Absorb Excess Water In Your Yard
Is your lawn constantly wet or soggy? There are actually a few different explanations for yard drainage problems which stem from a range of underlying causes. For example, if your yard is not set on a slope, liquid is not able to run off, causing the turf and surrounding areas to become waterlogged. Additionally, if your land has a hard layer of subsoil, water has a tougher time getting through the surface to rejoin with the groundwater below. As a lot of these problems are not easily solved without a complete landscaping overhaul, many people find themselves looking for other solutions.
Well, you may be surprised to hear that planting a tree could actually be the perfect fix for your swampy yard. The red maple tree (Acer rubrum) in particular— along with making a great ornamental tree for your landscape with its eye-catching autumnal foliage — is great for soaking up excess water. This is because it is native to wet or swampy areas and is accustomed to being situated in poorly drained soil. In fact, this striking tree can soak up multiple gallons of water every week by growing shallow roots which spread out underneath the surface of the soil, allowing it to absorb water from wetter environments. But is this tree the right fit for your yard, and, if so, how should you plant it?
How to plant red maple to soak up water
Red maple trees thrive best in USDA Hardiness Zones 3-9, and they prefer acidic, moist soil. While it can often be hard to know how and when to prune the tree, red maples actually rarely need pruning. Simply keep an eye out for branches growing straight up because they are less sturdy than the others and trim them back with a set of pruning shears. A yard that is prone to excess water suits these trees well because it ensures they are kept well-saturated. However, while these trees are native to marshes and wetlands, they do not do as well in frequent, heavy flooding. So, if your yard is prone to deep and regular floods, a red maple may not be the best choice for your yard.
In addition, the red maple's surface-level roots can be sensitive to damage such as from mowers or lawn trimmers, and they can grow over 60 feet in height, so it is best to plant them in an area of your garden that has plenty of room. If you have a smaller yard that needs water absorption, you can always opt for a different cultivar of this tree, such as the Acer rubrum 'Gerling', which is more compact and tends to grow more slowly. Keep in mind when planting red maples for water control that their broad root system can compete with other plants. It is therefore a good idea to plant them somewhere they won't cause other bushes and shrubs to suffer.