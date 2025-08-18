Walk-In Showers Are Trendy, But Watch Out For These Hidden Downsides

Bathrooms are routinely an area of the home that rises to the top of renovation wish lists. For current home owners, giving your bathroom a facelift is the opportunity to craft your perfect spa oasis to relax or wind down in. Or if you're looking to renovate to sell your home, then a newly refreshed bathroom has the potential to boost the price tag of your house more than any other space, with the only exception possibly being the kitchen. Regardless of why you're eyeing a bathroom remodel, there are several trendy bathroom features that are having a big moment — and perhaps no other design idea is making waves as huge as the modern walk-in shower.

A sleeker alternative to alcove bath tubs or claw-foot tubs with shower rings, walk-in showers have gained popularity for their aesthetic appeal, expansive size, and easy access. Walk-in showers work well in small bathrooms since they maximize space, and because they're so popular at the moment, having one could even increase the value of your home. However, with each new design trend, there are always some considerations you need to think about before jumping into a remodel. For walk-in showers specifically, many of the downsides are hidden and not so obvious from the get-go. Issues of practicality and usability, for example, are not always apparent from the start, while factors like the cost of installation can be a big issue right out of the door. If you're exploring whether a walk-in shower is your ideal bathroom reno move, just be sure to listen to all of the critiques.