Grab An Old Jar And Some Coffee Grounds For This Clever Garage Hack

To make your own coffee air freshener, you will first need to collect some used grounds and spread them out on a baking sheet or platter to ensure they dry fully. Then, collect them into a container of your choice such as a glass bottle or a mason jar. You can either leave the jar open to allow the coffee grounds the most space to work, or you can add a lid with some holes punched in the top. This is a great option if you're planning to put the jar in an area where it might easily be knocked over. Either way, you should always make sure to place the grounds out of reach of children or pets.

If you have smaller areas in the garage that need deodorizing such as tubs, cabinets, or chest freezers, you can also place some coffee grounds in a breathable material like a fabric bag or even an item of clothing like a sock. Keep in mind that you may need to change out the grounds semi-regularly, depending on the strength of the odors in the room. However, if the smells persist after the coffee grounds have been in the room for a while, it may be a good idea to look into the source of the smell. While the solution could be as simple as taking the trash out more often on hot days, other odors from sources like dangerous mildew can sometimes point to a deeper issue that should be looked at by professionals.