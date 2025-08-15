Reolink's 4G Wildlife Cam Is A Peculiar Beast In An Unpredictable Ecosystem

Where I live, wildlife and game cameras are pretty common. One of the first things I did on this property was mount one to a pine tree near where we were building our house, in hopes of getting a timelapse video out of it. And I know the neighbors have them because the woman across the street is constantly regaling us with tales of some terrifying creature or other she's spotted. And the guy currently building on another lot across the street called me up one day to ask why I was looking under his house. He spotted me on his game camera, of course, and I explained that I was looking at how he mounted beams to his house's wooden piers.

Security and wildlife-watching are fine, but my real reason for wanting a wildlife camera was that something had been killing our ducks off one at a time whenever they nested outside of the duck house. The neighborhood bobcat was my prime suspect, but I felt compelled to find out for sure. And one can always come up with a few more good reasons for installing a security camera of some sort ... like documenting the garbage truck driver who insists on driving the entire length of my street in reverse. So the Reolink Go Ranger PT entered my life with a purpose, and as with most security devices, I soon invented other purposes for it. And because of the Go Ranger PT's design, using it inventively turned out to be easier than I would have guessed.