The Overlooked Dishwasher Compartment That Could Transform Your Cleaning Routine
You are probably pretty familiar with your dishwasher at this point, whether you run it multiple times a day or just a few times a week. Even though most modern washers do an amazing job of getting rid of grease, stuck-on food, and hard water stains, sometimes you may have a load that comes out looking not so clean. This can be frustrating, as this requires rewashing everything, wasting water, money, and time. So you might be happy to learn that there's a built-in compartment in your dishwashers that you've been neglecting to use all this time that could make a major difference in your final result. The pre-wash compartment, common in many dishwashers, can be the difference between almost clean and sparkling.
By now, you've probably heard that pre-rinsing your dishes is a common dishwasher mistake. While that's mostly true, sometimes you need a boost, and you can get that with your pre-wash compartment. Not to be confused with the regular detergent slot or the rinse-aid holder, the pre-wash compartment is an additional slot where you can add a little bit of extra detergent for extra cleaning power — ideal if you're washing heavily soiled pots and pans or a very fully load of dishes. Here's how to get the most out of your dishwasher and make sure your dishes come out fully clean every time.
How to use the pre-wash slot of your dishwasher
First, determine if you have a pre-wash compartment. You can usually figure this out just by having a look, but check your instruction manual if you're still not sure. Look for a small dip next to your main detergent compartment — sometimes with its own tiny lid, sometimes just an open divot. This is where you want to add the extra detergent. Keep in mind that full-sized dishwasher tablets typically won't fit in here, so you may need to opt for a liquid or powder version instead. Fill the little pocket with your preferred detergent, then snap the lid closed as usual.
Next, select and start a cycle that includes the pre-wash function. Without it, that extra detergent will just sit unused until the main wash, defeating the purpose. On a pre-wash cycle, your dishwasher does a short rinse with plenty of spray action, boosted by the detergent you've added. This step loosens stuck-on food and grease before the main wash even begins. By the time the regular cycle starts, your detergent has less buildup to work against, so it can clean more effectively. If you still have dishes coming out looking less than clean after using the pre-rinse method, it may be a sign that it's time to clean your dishwasher to get rid of any possible buildup inside the machine.