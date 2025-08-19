The Overlooked Dishwasher Compartment That Could Transform Your Cleaning Routine

You are probably pretty familiar with your dishwasher at this point, whether you run it multiple times a day or just a few times a week. Even though most modern washers do an amazing job of getting rid of grease, stuck-on food, and hard water stains, sometimes you may have a load that comes out looking not so clean. This can be frustrating, as this requires rewashing everything, wasting water, money, and time. So you might be happy to learn that there's a built-in compartment in your dishwashers that you've been neglecting to use all this time that could make a major difference in your final result. The pre-wash compartment, common in many dishwashers, can be the difference between almost clean and sparkling.

By now, you've probably heard that pre-rinsing your dishes is a common dishwasher mistake. While that's mostly true, sometimes you need a boost, and you can get that with your pre-wash compartment. Not to be confused with the regular detergent slot or the rinse-aid holder, the pre-wash compartment is an additional slot where you can add a little bit of extra detergent for extra cleaning power — ideal if you're washing heavily soiled pots and pans or a very fully load of dishes. Here's how to get the most out of your dishwasher and make sure your dishes come out fully clean every time.