If Your House Is Always Humid, You're Probably Overlooking One Thing

Humidity is the amount of moisture in the air compared to what the air can hold. It's important to have the right level of humidity for comfort and temperature control. If the humidity is too low, it creates a dry heat that can dehydrate your skin and cause static electricity. But high humidity can create a whole host of different problems in a home. For starters, mold and mildew love humidity, which creates unhealthy living conditions as it leads to breathing problems, asthma, severe allergic reactions, or lung infections. Humidity can also cause swelling and warping of wooden furniture and the structure of the home, such as floors and doors. It also makes it harder for the AC unit to regulate the temperature in the house, which increases utility bills.

What is a good humidity level in a house? For the greatest comfort and best indoor air quality, humidity levels should be 30% to 50%. If your humidity is higher than 50%, it could be caused by several things, but one of the most overlooked is improper ventilation. The movement of fresh air into and out of a building is crucial for healthy air quality. Improper ventilation can be caused by several things, including poor insulation and clogged air vents.