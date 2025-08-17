Score A Custom Unique Countertop Storage Jar With An Old Plant Pot
Look around someone's garden, and you'll likely find at least one terra cotta pot. You might even own a few yourself, as these serve as ideal gardening basics for beginners and pros alike. And while they're perfect for growing plants, the pots can be reused into a charming candy storage jar. The final project can also be customized to suit your taste, style, or even specific celebrations or occasions.
For this DIY idea, you'll need to reuse a terra cotta plant pot and a saucer. Note that terra cotta pots are available in many sizes, so be sure your pot and saucer are designed to fit each other. Alternatively, instead of a saucer, you can use a plain wooden circle from the craft store. You'll also need a round glass bowl, like the glass floral container at Dollar Tree. Again, pay attention to the size, as the saucer or wood circle should be big enough to cover the opening of the glass bowl. When stacked in a specific way, the three items will resemble a gumball machine, offering a sweet option for storing candy and other items at home.
How to reuse a plant pot into a storage jar
@lizfenwickdiy
Super easy and fun DIY candy jar PERFECT for the holidays!! ❤️🎄 I filled mine with peppermints, but what would you fill yours with?! Comment below! #diyhomedecor #dollartreefinds #dollartreecrafts #dollartreediy #dollartreeobsessed #dollartreecommunity #dollartreehaul #dollartreechristmas #diychristmas #christmasdecor #christmasdiy #diychristmasdecor #christmascrafts♬ original sound - Liz Fenwick | DIYs & Decor
If your pot and saucer have been used to grow plants, the first step is to wash and dry them thoroughly. Next, turn both items upside down, then apply a layer of paint. When the saucer has dried, turn it right side up and paint the inside, since it may be visible in your jar. The exception is if you plan to store candy without wrappers, as the sweets will be exposed to the paint. Also, depending on your desired look, you can learn how to make spray paint really glossy for a high-shine finish. This is ideal for a classic gumball machine appearance, as glossy red paint will bring the piece to life. Otherwise, feel free to mix and match colors and paint on details.
After the paint has dried, it's time to glue the pieces together. Turn the pot upside down, then glue the bowl to the pot. You're essentially gluing the bottom of the bowl to the bottom of the pot. A durable craft glue like super glue or E6000 is best for the job. Finally, to make the lid, turn the saucer upside down and glue a drawer knob to the center. Another option is to paint and glue a wooden ball, which can be used just like the knob. It is important to remember to use food-safe paint and to make sure all parts glued with E6000 do not come into contact with food (as it is not considered food-safe).
How to personalize your candy storage jar
Of course, you're not limited to painting. Try decoupaging patterned papers or gluing embellishments like flat-backed rhinestones or buttons for extra flair. You can also tie a strand of fabric or ribbon just below the glass bowl, which can further emphasize your style. For instance, twine will add a natural element, while silk ribbon can add some luxury. Even stickers are fair game here, as you can find thoughtfully-designed options at the craft store.
And just like that, you've completed a simple hack for sneaking extra storage into your home. To use the storage jar, remove the lid and fill the jar with your favorite individually-wrapped confections, such as butterscotch candies or mints. You can also add candy without wrappers to the jar, so long as you avoid painting the bottom of the lid, as mentioned earlier. The candy might also leave crumbs in the bowl, which might be frustrating to clean, so keep this in mind.