Score A Custom Unique Countertop Storage Jar With An Old Plant Pot

If your pot and saucer have been used to grow plants, the first step is to wash and dry them thoroughly. Next, turn both items upside down, then apply a layer of paint. When the saucer has dried, turn it right side up and paint the inside, since it may be visible in your jar. The exception is if you plan to store candy without wrappers, as the sweets will be exposed to the paint. Also, depending on your desired look, you can learn how to make spray paint really glossy for a high-shine finish. This is ideal for a classic gumball machine appearance, as glossy red paint will bring the piece to life. Otherwise, feel free to mix and match colors and paint on details.

After the paint has dried, it's time to glue the pieces together. Turn the pot upside down, then glue the bowl to the pot. You're essentially gluing the bottom of the bowl to the bottom of the pot. A durable craft glue like super glue or E6000 is best for the job. Finally, to make the lid, turn the saucer upside down and glue a drawer knob to the center. Another option is to paint and glue a wooden ball, which can be used just like the knob. It is important to remember to use food-safe paint and to make sure all parts glued with E6000 do not come into contact with food (as it is not considered food-safe).