The Toxic Problem With Gas Dryers

Gas dryers have received far less research attention than gas stoves, since the latter are used more often and reside in areas of the home where people are more likely to congregate. Gas dryers burn either propane or natural gas (methane). Burning methane emits carbon monoxide (which can be fatal if inhaled at certain levels), benzene (a carcinogen), and nitrogen dioxide, exposure to which can lead to respiratory illnesses such as childhood asthma. When installed correctly, these gases are vented into the atmosphere. But if the gas dryer's vent leaks, is blocked, broken, or if the venting has been installed to discharge inside the house or into an enclosed space, carbon monoxide can enter the home. You may be unknowingly exposing yourself to carbon monoxide poisoning, since it is an odorless gas resulting from the combustion of certain fuels. It is crucial that you have carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

It is also important that the dryer's connection and your home's natural gas line receive regular maintenance and inspections by a qualified professional. If the natural gas line and its connection to the dryer are not regularly inspected, they can leak methane into the home. While a distinctive sulfur smell is added to natural gas, allowing someone to detect a fuel leak, so-called "olfactory fatigue" sets in after a minute or two, according to the National Fire Prevention Association, leading people to no longer heed the warning. (Also, when asleep, people are less likely to detect it.)

Vented gas dryers are also a significant source of ultrafine particles, which can include soot and organic compounds which have been linked to toxic effects like inflammation and other health impairments. Even though vented, the combustion chamber (where the gas is burned) is the likely source of these particles.