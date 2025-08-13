The One Classic Feature That's Quickly Disappearing From More And More Homes

If there's one thing that you've become accustomed to seeing in most older homes, it is likely a fireplace. Once used as an actual source of heating for a home, the feature has continued to be used as a design statement in homes built long after the development of modern heating systems. Because what's not to like? A fireplace is an impactful visual focal point, allowing you to showcase decor on the mantle, artwork hung above, and/or a showstopping surround or facade material. It gives you an incredible opportunity to show off your personal design style and taste in addition to giving off a generally warm, welcoming feeling. Plus, it actually does typically heat the room, making it a functional bonus and delight on cold nights.

But everyone's favorite cozy home feature is on a significant decline in new construction. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) released data from the Survey of Construction (produced by the U.S. Census Bureau) on their blog, Eye on Housing, which indicated that only 41% of single-family homes started in 2018 included fireplaces, the lowest percentage on record since NAHB began logging consistent records in 2001. Their reasoning for this perpetual downslide in builders including this once-essential feature? Most signs point to cost, though a drop in necessity and interest also comes into play. Let's break down why fireplaces are on the outs for new home builds and why I think, as an interior designer, you should take these very pragmatic reasons with a grain of salt (and an armful of firewood).