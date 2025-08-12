The Easiest Way To Get Rid Of Unwanted Ant Hills In Your Yard

Ants are hardworking little critters. They can carry 50 times their weight, and there are over 12,000 different species of ants in the world. Sometimes it can feel like 10,000 of them are living in your yard, waiting to snack on your bare feet. They can be beneficial to your yard and garden because they nest in the ground and help aerate the soil. They also help decompose organic waste and eat insects that can harm plants. But that doesn't necessarily mean you want mounds of anthills all over your yard. Some ants sting, or find their way into the house. Insecticides will eliminate them, but may do more harm than good. The goal is to get rid of ants without harming pets or children. Not only that, but insecticides may also kill beneficial insects such as bees.

There is a remedy that you likely already have in your shed. For a safe and effective anthill killer, simply use a rake or a shovel to flatten it. This makes the hill harder for the worker ants to find the entrance to the mound. Then dig around the hill toward the center, where the queen lives. Scoop up the soil, place it in a bag or container, and move it to another location where it won't cause problems.