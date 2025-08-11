The Affordable IKEA Item That Creates Extra Hanging Storage Space In Your Closet
Maintaining a properly organized closet can be a real challenge if you simply do not have enough hanging space to accommodate your clothing. You can only pare down your wardrobe so far before realizing you really do need to add hanging storage to make it work. The good news is that there's typically an opportunity in unused wall space that can be taken advantage of. Sometimes that looks like an empty side or secondary wall, whereas other times it's dead space under a single hanging rod mounted high enough for longer garments, like dresses. Whether you need to fill blank wall space or the underutilized vertical space under part or all of your existing rod with shorter hanging clothes, the simple solution is to look for something wall-mounted and flexible in size to adjust to your available space.
Enter the inexpensive IKEA MULIG, a width-adjustable clothing bar that can be mounted on the wall as a second row of hanging space or as an independent hanging rod wherever you need it. Wasted closet space is a thing of the past, thanks to this incredibly affordable $6.99 hanging rod. By simply floating one or many MULIG bars wherever space will allow, you can create extra storage space in your closet (or anywhere else in your home) for pennies and in minutes. Win-win! Let's dive in.
Mount the IKEA MULIG clothing bar to the wall to maximize wasted vertical closet space
To create additional hanging space in your closet, begin by mapping out a game plan for the placement of your IKEA MULIG clothing rods, which is key for ensuring a secure mount – the load capacity of 33 pounds of clothing is certainly not something you want to dangle precariously from a flimsy panel of drywall! Therefore, IKEA's assembly instructions indicate the MULIG should be attached to wall studs for stability and strength. Standard wall studs are typically framed at 16 inches on center, though this can vary so be sure to use a stud finder to find the precise location of yours. Since the adjustable width range for the MULIG is 23 ⅝ to 35 ⅜ inches, odds are you'll end up somewhere around the 32-inch mark to get them properly mounted to studs. Alternatively, the MULIG could be hung from the ceiling (ceiling joists are usually spaced 16 to 24 inches on center) if that worked better for the layout of your space.
Once you know where you're placing the rods and how many you'll need, assemble them according to the instructions to your desired width. Using a traditional or laser level to ensure it's straight, mark the mounting hole locations with a pencil. Pre-drill a hole and secure the MULIG to the wall with fasteners appropriate for your substrate material. Finally, add hangers and get organizing! And there you have it – for $7 and a few minutes, you can use the versatile and affordable IKEA MULIG as a creative way to fit extra hanging clothes storage into your bedroom or any other space in your home.