The Affordable IKEA Item That Creates Extra Hanging Storage Space In Your Closet

Maintaining a properly organized closet can be a real challenge if you simply do not have enough hanging space to accommodate your clothing. You can only pare down your wardrobe so far before realizing you really do need to add hanging storage to make it work. The good news is that there's typically an opportunity in unused wall space that can be taken advantage of. Sometimes that looks like an empty side or secondary wall, whereas other times it's dead space under a single hanging rod mounted high enough for longer garments, like dresses. Whether you need to fill blank wall space or the underutilized vertical space under part or all of your existing rod with shorter hanging clothes, the simple solution is to look for something wall-mounted and flexible in size to adjust to your available space.

Enter the inexpensive IKEA MULIG, a width-adjustable clothing bar that can be mounted on the wall as a second row of hanging space or as an independent hanging rod wherever you need it. Wasted closet space is a thing of the past, thanks to this incredibly affordable $6.99 hanging rod. By simply floating one or many MULIG bars wherever space will allow, you can create extra storage space in your closet (or anywhere else in your home) for pennies and in minutes. Win-win! Let's dive in.