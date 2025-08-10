The Harbor Freight Tool You Should Consider If You're Installing A Fence Yourself

A homeowner's first thought when pondering a new fence or a miniature orchard of fruit trees is, "That sure would be lovely." The second thought, of course, is "but that is a lot of holes to dig. Maybe next year." What this situation calls for is one of the best DIY landscaping tools ... one that most homeowners would love to have, but might not even consider: a garden auger, the truly fast and easy way to dig a post hole. And Harbor Freight sells a fairly affordable one.

A garden auger is a small earth auger, a gas- or electricity-powered drill designed to create holes in the ground (and a few other things) with far less effort than digging by hand with a shovel or a manual post hole digger. It looks like a giant drill bit (the auger bit) with a motor on top (the powerhead) designed to be held up and operated by one or two people, depending on the overall size of the rig. The spiral shape and deep flutes of an auger bit are designed to dig easily and remove material efficiently without having to constantly pull the bit out to clear the dirt you're displacing.

Harbor Freight's Predator gas-powered earth auger at a price point of $224.99 (at the time of this writing) is just about perfect for the usual lawn and garden uses. Its two-horsepower, 52 CC gasoline engine sits atop a 6-inch diameter, 31-inch-long bit built for digging. The device's weight is listed at 20 pounds, which is probably only the weight of the powerhead itself. At 102.4 dB, it's about as loud as a motorcycle.