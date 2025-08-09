Using Coffee Grounds As A Fertilizer For These Plants Is A Big Mistake

Coffee grounds are not the quick stimulant for plants that they are for humans. The main reasons humans love coffee – the caffeine and the various acids that give coffee its aromas and flavors – are precisely the things that can be harmful to certain plants. Spent coffee grounds do contain many nutrients essential to plant life, especially nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, but applying them directly to plants can alter the soil's pH and harm the growth of many types of plants. Some are more vulnerable than others to the harmful effects of coffee grounds, so it's a big mistake to apply your spent grounds directly to them.

Before applying coffee grounds to your garden, take soil samples so that you know which plants are best suited for your garden. If you want to plant plants that prefer alkaline soil, there are ways to make your soil more alkaline, as they won't do as well in a soil that is acidic. Increasing the acidity by adding coffee grounds just makes things worse.